St. John Baptist Church, 820 New Rafe Mayer Road, is opening up registration for the 2023-24 school session from 10 a.m. to noon July 15. For more information, please contact Dr. Donald Ruth or Bernice Ruth at (225) 774-1468.
The mission of the St. John Bible Institute is to offer a low-cost Christian education venue for its students. We aspire to educate persons of all Christian faiths with the word of God, thereby equipping them to be more effective in all areas of ministry.
St. John Bible Institute offers a three-year curriculum with an option additional years of study. Each school year is structured into three 13-week semester sessions, with summers off. Students completing the three-year curriculum will receive a diploma in Biblical Studies. Students completing the fourth year will receive a Bachelor of Theology degree. Students completing the fifth year will receive a Master of Theology degree, and students completing the sixth year will receive a Doctor of Theology degree.
Women's Conference
True Worshipers Christian Center, 633 N Carrollton Ave., at 1:30 p.m. July 22, three women will speak on faith transformation and new beginnings. Admission is free.
Family Camp
Starting July 26-30 at 7 p.m., the Family Worship Center, 8919 World Ministry Ave., is hosting an annual event featuring singer and preaching from Gabriel Swaggart, Donnie Swaggart, Paris Ragan, Jonathan Steele, and many others, Activities and workshops will be available for the entire family. For more information, call (225) 768-3072 or visit fwcfamilycamp.org.