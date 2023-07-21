St. John's United Methodist Church, 230 Renee Drive, Baton Rouge, will offer the new GriefShare 4 program from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Aug. 22 and running Tuesdays through Nov. 14.
The series will take place in the church's parlor. The fee is $20 (to cover the cost of materials). Scholarships are available.
GriefShare is a special weekly support group designed to help people rebuild their lives after losing a loved one.
For more information and to register, go to www.GriefShare.org or contact Deemuenzler@gmail.com or (225) 933-1668.
Vacation Bible School at Faith Seventh-day Adventist
Faith Seventh-day Adventist Church, 7330 Mickens Road, Baton Rouge, will host its Vacation Bible School from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 29.
The theme is "Jasper Canyon." Children will participate in arts and crafts, Bible stories, games, refreshments and more. For registration, visit VBSpro.events/p/faithbr.
Leadership summit
Hearts of Fire Ministries, 14233 La. 442 West, Tickfaw, is hosting a leadership summit opening with a worship service at 6 p.m. Friday, July 28.
Bishop Terry Russell will be keynote speaker. Dinner will follow at 7:30 p.m.
Breakfast and "Morning Glory with Lue Russell" will start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29. Morning and afternoon workshops will feature multiple speakers on issues of church order and protocol with demonstrations of ministry flow areas.
When Real Men Worship
Shekinah Glory Christian Center, 10770 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, will hold a worship experience at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.
Speakers will be Timothy Britten, Terrell Griffin, Amos Singelton, John Sims, Lawrence Hardy, Calvin Emery, Gerald Washington, Jacolby Parker, Sidd Jay, Albert White, Alcide Simmons, Dameon Roberson and Will West. The event is hosted by Michael Pearl.