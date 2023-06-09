The St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St., Baton Rouge, continues its observance of the three-year Eucharistic Revival on the Solemnity of Corpus Christi on Sunday, with a solemn Mass and Eucharistic procession beginning at 10:30 a.m.
For additional information, visit diobr.org/eucharisticrevival.
Monsignor Robert Berggreen presents
St. Agnes Catholic Church, 749 East Blvd., Baton Rouge, will host a presentation on the masters of the spiritual life at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, June 17.
Monsignor Robert Berggreen will present “Getting to Know the Angelic Doctor: His Life, His Virtues, and His Gifts to the Church."
Sacrament of Confession at 7:30 a.m. and holy Mass will follow.
All are invited. The presentation will be recorded and accessible at a later date. Visit www.stagnesbr.org for more information.
Summer worship service time changes
University Presbyterian Church, 3240 Dalrymple Drive, Baton Rouge, has changed its worship service time to 10 a.m. for the summer.
All are welcome.