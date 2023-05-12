St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St., will mark the Feast of the Ascension with Masses at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, and 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 21.
For more information, contact (225) 387-5928 or office@cathedralbr.org.
Gospel in the Park
The River Road African-American Museum presents Gospel in the Park from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Jambalaya Park, 120 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales.
The day will be filled with gospel music, food, crafts and community. For more information, visit africanamericanmuseum.com.
3 churches, 3 nights, 1 revival in Baton Rouge May 16-18
Three South Baton Rouge churches are joining in a three-night revival at 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, May 16-18, at First Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 575 Education St.
The host churches are First Emmanuel and Star of Bethlehem Baptist churches, both pastored by the Rev. Henry J. Brown, and Greater Beulah Baptist Church, pastored by the Rev. Michael Mallet.
The guest speaker for all three nights will be the Rev. Ricardo Handy, of Mt. Zion Baptist Church Inner-City of Plaquemine.