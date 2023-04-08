St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St., will hold its Holy Saturday service at 8 p.m. Holy Week will conclude with Easter Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
All are invited. For more information, contact (225) 387-5928 or office@cathedralbr.org.
Annual 'Prayer in the Park'
The city of Baker, The Community Project and “The Unusuals” will host the third annual Prayer in the Park communitywide outreach event at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Baker MLK Park, 3325 Groom Road.
Everyone is invited. For more information, call (225) 937-8441 or email communityproject225trasula@gmail.com.
The 'Year of Freedom' Concert
John B. Cade Library, 167 Roosevelt Steptoe Drive, Southern University, presents JaeShaun Tays: Year 3: "The Year of Freedom" at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
Guest appearances include Atreyu & Squad, Apostle Felicia Williams, Marcus Selders, Frank Manguno Jr. and more.
The live gospel concert is free, and there will be food and drinks. For more information visit eventbrite.com.
SGCC Reigning Women's Summit: 'Watch Me Reign'
Lady Shantell Hayes and the SGCC Reigning Women's ministry will lead this year's summit at the Shekinah Glory Christian Center, 10770 Greenwell Springs Road.
The summit will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, and 9 p.m. Saturday, April 15.
Shekinah Glory Women's Ministries exist to inspire, equip, support and discipline women to live in God's purpose.
Kingdom Well Church presents 'A Worship Encounter'
Kingdom Well Church, 233 St. Ferdinand St., invites all to a monthly worship encounter at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, visit eventbrite.com.