A World Religion Day celebration will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Baton Rouge Baha'i Faith Unity Center, 4270 Perkins Road.
The day is designed to highlight the idea that the spiritual rituals underlying the world's religions are harmonious, and that religions play a significant role in unifying humanity.
Readings from Hindu, Buddhist, Zoroastrian, Jewish, Muslim, Christian, Sikh and Baha'i faiths, along with music and food, will be included. The theme is "The Golden Rule."
12-week deacon training course
St. John Baptist Church, 820 New Rafe Mayer Road, will host a 12-week deacon training course at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays from March 27 through May 23.
Registration begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
For additional information, contact Dr. Donald R. Ruth, (225) 774-1468.
United Women in Faith
St. Mark United Methodist Church, 6217 Glen Oaks Drive, will celebrate United Women in Faith at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Darlene A. Moore will speak. Moore, a retired UMC pastor, is also an artist and writer.
The theme for the occasion is "Compassionate Commitment," from Colossians 3:12. The public is invited to attend and celebrate.
For more information, call (225) 357-6150.
Love Conference
A Lady T Production will present the second annual "Married, Single and Divorced" conference at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Holiday Inn South, 9990 Airline Highway.
Admission is $25. There will be vendors, food and more.
For more information, call (225) 432-9685 or (225) 200-6181.