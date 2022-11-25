Youth from various churches who exemplify dedication and diligence for Christ, as well as within his or her community, will be honored at a Sunday, Dec. 18, awards gala.
The event will take place at 4 p.m. at Boudreaux's, 2647 Government St.
The special guest will be Edward "Ted" James, regional administrator of the Small Business Administration. A silent auction will be held.
Tickets are $25. For information or tickets, call (225) 928-0436.
Christmas gospel show
Mike Vaughn Ministries will host a night of Christmas gospel music Friday, Dec. 2, at Good News Fellowship Church 13101 La. 442, west of Tickfaw.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and singing will start at 6:30 p.m. Vaughn will open the program; special guests Tim and Missy Kitchen, of Chronicle, will lead the music at 7:30 p.m.
This is a free concert; a love offering will be received. Food will include gumbo, hot dogs and Southern desserts. For further information contact Barbara Vaughn at (985) 974-0507 or mvmgoodnews.com.
Grace Covenant to host decennial celebration
Grace Covenant Community Church will celebrate 10 years of "Sharing the Kingdom of God, one relationship at a time" at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Lod Cook Hotel & Conference Center, 3838 W. Lakeshore Drive.
Formal attire is required and dinner will be served. Tickets can be purchased through eventbrite.com.