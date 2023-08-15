"Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame: 2023 Celebration" will air at 7 p.m. Tuesday on WLPB, Channel 27.
Last month, 12 new sports icons were inducted at the Hall of Fame museum in Natchitoches. The museum partnered with LPB to film the ceremony and many of the festivities surrounding it for the special.
“As Louisiana’s storytellers, audiences are used to seeing LPB programs featuring our state’s people, history and culture,” says Clarence “C.C” Copeland, LPB president and CEO. “A walk through the Sports Hall of Fame Museum will show you that our state’s contributions to the world of sports are another story worth telling. We are excited to expand our sports programming efforts and what better opportunity than this.”
This year's honorees were:
- Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning
- WNBA All-Star Alana Beard
- College World Series champion baseball coach Paul Mainieri
- Ron Washington, who managed the Texas Rangers to a pair of World Series appearances and helped the Atlanta Braves win the world’s championship
- Two-time LSU track and field USA Olympian and world champion Walter Davis
- Tulane great and Chicago Bears two-time Pro Bowl running back Matt Forte
- All-American LSU pitcher Paul Byrd, a 14-year MLB veteran who made the 1999 All-Star Game
- Wendell Davis, who shattered LSU football receiving records before heading to the NFL
- Multiple national champion and world class weightlifter Walter Imahara
- Retired Parkview Baptist baseball coach M.L. Woodruff, whose teams claimed 11 state championships
- Lafayette writer and editor Bruce Brown
- Longtime New Orleans Times-Picayune prep writer Lori Lyons
The two-hour show will also stream live at www.lpb.org and on the LPB App, and re-air at 9:30 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Sunday. After its broadcast premiere, the program will be available for on demand streaming for members with LPB Passport, an extended membership benefit.