Nine days, if you're counting.
Yes, there's still probably a lot to get done before Christmas Day, but there also remains a ton of kid-friendly, festive or sacred community events planned in the Baton Rouge area between now and the new year.
Here's another to-do list for you, and this one's more fun. The gift wrapping can wait, right?
THROUGH FRIDAY, DEC. 30
ZOOLIGHTS: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., gates; 9 p.m., grounds close, BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. A festive evening trail through the zoo, with more than 50 illuminated display sculptures of animals and traditional holiday figures. Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. www.brzoo.org.
THROUGH SATURDAY, DEC. 31
HOLIDAY LIGHTS AT BATON ROUGE GENERAL: 5:30 p.m. nightly, BRG’s campus, corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue. Twinkling, singing and musically synchronized lights display, walk-through Christmas ornament and present, and 20-foot walk-through Santa hat. BRgeneral.org/holidaylights.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
CHARLES DICKENS' "A CHRISTMAS CAROL": 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. $27-$32. theatrebr.org.
"A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL": 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU campus. Playmakers of Baton Rouge's holiday production. $21, adults; $16, children. (225) 578-6996 or playmakersbr.org.
FRIDAY
DANNY O'FLAHERTY'S CELTIC CHRISTMAS: 7 p.m., Robert A. Bogan Fire Museum, 427 Laurel St. Concert encompassing the customs, stories and songs from each of the Celtic nations. $20 at the door; children under 12 admitted free.
FRIDAY-TUESDAY, JAN. 3
ICE SKATING ON THE RIVER: various times, Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. $20; group rates available. raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
SATURDAY
A VERY MERRY MUSEUM: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Hands-on activities, holiday-themed shows in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium, and photos with Santa in the Bert S. Turner Family Atrium. Santa's Coca-Cola truck will be outside the museum from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. General admission applies. Visitors encouraged to bring a nonperishable item for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. lasm.org.
WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA DAY: 11 a.m., Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 W. Mount Pleasant Road, Zachary. Placement of ceremonial wreaths, and a memorial roll call of veterans' names. Wreaths also will be placed at Port Hudson National Cemetery. Hosted by local chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
"VOICES": 3 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Civic Orchestra of Baton Rouge's winter concert will offer holiday-themed works as well as the "English Folk Song Suite" by Ralph Vaughan Williams. ebrpl.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
"THE NUTCRACKER — A TALE FROM THE BAYOU": 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre, 396 St. Louis St. A Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre production. $30-$90. ticketmaster.com or (225) 766-8379.
"AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS": 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Presented by Opera Louisiane. The story of the Magi is told from the perspective of a young disabled boy. Also featuring dancers from the Dance Center & School of Performing Art with variations from "The Nutcracker." $10-$35. operalouisiane.com or (225) 377-2029.
SUNDAY
LUMINARY NIGHT: After sunset, Kenilworth neighborhood. Residents light up the sidewalks with candle-lit luminaries and a team of judges picks winners for the light display contest. Many residents host holiday parties and walk the neighborhood; drive slowly. kenilworthneighborhood@gmail.com.
"HOME FOR CHRISTMAS": 7 p.m., UpStage Theatre, 1713 Wooddale Blvd. Holiday production; encore performance. $27. (225) 924-3774 or upstagetheatre.biz.
TUESDAY
HOLIDAY GIFT WRAPPING PARTY FOR TEENS: 4 p.m., Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. Wrapping supplies provided; plus cocoa, cookies and holiday games. (225) 262-2640. ebrpl.com.
"CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND": 7 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theatre, 396 St. Louis St. All-new musical journey also featuring acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. $25-$160. raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
WEDNESDAY
"THE GRINCH" (2018): 2 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Rated PG; 90 mins. $9.50. manshiptheatre.org.