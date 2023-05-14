Mother’s Day can be a time to remember the small bits of wisdom our mothers gave us, lessons that often last a lifetime. My late mother gave me such a piece of advice when I started high school more than four decades ago.
I had moved from a class of 35 to one that numbered 210. High school was much bigger, and I wondered how I’d fit into a place that large. In my first week as a freshman, I griped that I’d gone the whole day without anyone telling me hello.
My mother, unflustered, had a quick response: “Did you tell anyone hello? Maybe they’re waiting on you to make the first move.” I should have been smart enough to grasp such a basic thing on my own. But like many teens, I was self-absorbed, assuming that the world revolved around me.
I also took an adolescent pleasure in proving my mother wrong. Now, it seemed, such a chance was in front of me. Over the next few days, I’d make an effort to tell everyone hello. It would feel good, by week’s end, to show my mother that her cheerful suggestion had yielded no result.
But from the tiny seeds of sociability I planted around campus, good things began to grow. Most classmates responded warmly to my greetings, and many of them started greeting me without a prompt. From those passing connections, quite a few friendships bloomed, including several that remain a regular part of my life. I had started high school as a withdrawn and slightly anxious boy, but by the time I graduated, I’d served on the student council and as class president.
In the decades after high school, I’ve tried to remember the power of hello. In each new setting, whether it’s a church, neighborhood or civic event, I’ve made an effort to circulate and say hello.
That casual breaking of the ice has yielded lots of dividends. People often seem more willing to talk to me, which has made my work as a journalist much easier. When I’m asked to speak at public gatherings, saying hello to everyone before I reach the podium helps me, too. Because of these small connections, I now feel as if I’m speaking with friends.
After the isolation imposed by a long pandemic, many of us seem to need a refresher course in the essentials of social bonding. But even before COVID-19, the social fabric that holds us together was under strain. Various studies have revealed that Americans generally have fewer close friendships these days. Last month, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy reported a crisis of loneliness across the country.
I’m not wise enough to know how we can turn all of this around. But maybe we can begin as my mother suggested all those years ago.
Say hello to everyone you see. And don’t wait for them to make the first move.
