For the second year in a row, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin unveiled the artist Becky Fos' commissioned design for the 2023 “I Voted” sticker Monday at the Louisiana State Archives.
Fos, from Jefferson Parish, created the artwork for this year's sticker, entitled “Confidence," a colorful rendition of a mother pelican feeding three babies featured on the Louisiana State Seal and flag.
Kaylee Trisler, Ardoin's public information officer, said that the Secretary of State chose Fos last year "based on the artwork in her gallery."
"We were really impressed by that. We were interested to see what her take would be on the sticker," Trisler said.
Trisler says that 3.5 million of the "I voted" stickers with be printed this year at a cost of just over $27,000, adding that Fos was not paid for her artwork and volunteered her services.
"We usually try to engage the artist for multiple election cycles and years and Ms. Fos offered a new design for this year," Trisler said. "We were considering re-using last year's design and she offered a new design for this year."
Trisler said she was not aware of a process for other artists to submit artwork to be considered for the "I voted" sticker.
The spotlight on a repeat artist selected for the honor and a lack of a process for other Louisiana artists to be considered to create artwork for the "I voted" sticker has some in Louisiana's art world scratching their heads.
"This is an incredibly rich state when it comes to culture and the arts — we are not wanting for quality artists, but sometimes we are wanting for support for quality artist," said Jason Andreasen, president/CEO at Baton Rouge Gallery - center for contemporary art.
"The overwhelming wealth of artistic talent we have in the state gives plenty of opportunity for artists from any corner of the state to share in that opportunity of the 'I voted' sticker."
Andreasen said his concern for the process has no reflection, positive or negative, of Fos.
"That's not my point — it's about allowing more than one person to be on the stage," he said. "The level of exposure and the number of eyeballs on those stickers statewide could provide a real opportunity for another artist. An artist of color or from an indigenous community could have benefited from that opportunity. It's a cool opportunity that shouldn't rest on one person's doorstep."
In a press release statement, Ardoin said: “We are extremely grateful to Ms. Fos for creating another beautiful, original work of art to grace Louisiana’s ‘I Voted’ stickers for the second year in a row. Her expressive use of color provides a creative twist on iconic Louisiana imagery."
Voters will receive the stickers when they vote at the polls for the Oct. 14 Gubernatorial Primary Election and the Nov. 18 Gubernatorial General Election. Ardoin is encouraging voters to check their voter registration and make any necessary updates before the fall elections by logging into the GeauxVote online voter portal at voterportal.sos.la.gov.