Nearly three months after his Food Network episode aired, Maurice Walker is reaping the benefits.
Since celebrity chef Robert Irvine and the crew with “Restaurant Impossible” visited Boil & Roux in August 2022, the Baton Rouge restaurant has enjoyed updates and renovations, catered events for the LSU football team and basked in community support.
“It was a blessing in disguise, and (Irvine) helped us turn around and point us in the right direction," said Walker, owner of Boil & Roux.
The road to get to the good place they're enjoying was long and windy. In September 2019, Walker went through a preliminary round with the show, and they were set to film in 2020. Instead, the pandemic halted any filming efforts. When it was safe to do so, the process started again in August 2022.
The Food Network episode aired Jan. 26. A preview clip of the episode shows cleanliness issues in the restaurant as well as Irvine revealing that Walker is $450,000 in debt. Walker takes issue with the $450,000 debt figure, saying the show's plot line always features the same set of problems for the restaurants featured. Walker declined to reveal the actual debt of the restaurant.
“But we had to go along with the script because that’s what was part of the deal," Walker said.
Walker said that he had to close the restaurant for three “peak days” — Thursday, Friday and Saturday — in order to film, which he said was “very hard, missing that revenue.”
However, he knew that the show would give the restaurant more exposure.
“We knew that we were getting a new facelift and help and advice and guidance on how to survive,” Walker said.
While Irvine and his team were at Boil & Roux, they helped Walker create a layout for outdoor dining, which is currently being completed. Walker said the renovations should be done for the restaurant’s eighth annual Cinco de Mayo celebration.
For the holiday, Boil & Roux will feature live bands, DJs and a “special celebrity guest,” Walker said.
“We’ve gotten a phenomenal response every year, and it gets bigger and better every year,” he said.
Since the “Restaurant Impossible” team visited, Walker said sales have increased, specifically with catering. The restaurant has catered for LSU football and Southern University events.
Charles Mossley, the manager at Boil & Roux, said the show was a "life-changing" experience.
"We learned so much in a small amount of time, not only about the restaurant business, but the film business as well," Mossley said. "Reality TV thrives off of drama because it's what sells, but regardless, the overall experience was amazing and rewarding in the end."
Boil & Roux has also improved their daily specials, which include Taco Tuesday, and $1 oysters on Wednesday, Thursday wing night and Sunday brunch. They also have crawfish on the patio on Saturday during crawfish season. Walker said these specials were already established, but revamped after the show.
While the restaurant received some negative feedback after the episode aired, Walker said that the show gave them more exposure and support from the community. Since then, he said that feedback has been “all positive.”
"We're having great days — packed during the week and super packed on weekends," Walker said.
Boil & Roux is located at 11777 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge. Restaurant hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Visit boilandroux.com for more information.