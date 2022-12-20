The Baton Rouge restaurant scene saw many grand openings, re-openings and expansions this year. We listened to a violinist at Supper Club, welcomed the return of the Hallelujah Crab at Juban's and had bicycle nostalgia at Spoke & Hub.
But, as the saying goes, the restaurant scene did go "out with the old and in with the new." We said goodbye to two for one margaritas at Caliente on Lee Drive, were shocked at the closure of Fleur de Lis and mourned the loss of the Parmesan and Duck Fat Fries at Fat Cow.
Nevertheless, the food options are still extensive in the capital city. Read below to see which other Baton Rouge restaurants opened and closed in 2022.
Restaurants that opened in 2022:
- The Shed, 7477 Burbank Drive
- Supper Club, 10480 Perkins Road
- Tap 65, 515 Mouton St.
- Unleaded BBQ, 3030 Perkins Road
- Gail's Fine Ice Cream, 3025 Perkins Road
- Hannah Q Smokehouse (new location), 9880 Bluebonnet Blvd.
- Juban's (reopening), 3739 Perkins Road
- Spoke and Hub, 5412 Government St.
- Pho 97, 15540 George O’Neal Lane
- Shake Shack, 6651 Bluebonnet Blvd.
- Martin Wine Cellar (deli expansion), 6463 Moss Side Lane
- The Smokey Pit Smoke House, Eatery & Bar, 1916 Dallas Drive
- Iverstine Farms Butcher (new location), 7731 Perkins Road, Suite 100
- Soulshine Kitchen & Bar, 144 W. Chimes St.
- Zee Zee's, 2943 Perkins Road
- Fiery Crab Seafood Restaurant And Bar, 2701 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs
- The Lotus Lounge (inside Soji: Modern Asian), 5050 Government St.
- Bites & Boards (new location), 8201 Village Plaza Court
- Royal Taste of Jamaica, 320 St Charles St.
- Jo's Chicken and Waffles, 2533 Florida St.
- The Main Lobby, 668 Main St.
- SoGo Tea Bar (inside Red Stick Spice Co.), 662 Jefferson Highway
- The Cottage Cafe and Tea Room, 10443 Joor Road
- The Blues Cafe Bar & Grill, 320 Third St.
- Rock Paper Taco, 166 W. Chimes St. and 7242 Perkins Road
- CounterSpaceBR (new location), 7575 Jefferson Highway
Restaurants that closed in 2022:
- Fleur de Lis Pizza, 5655 Government St.
- Caliente Mexican Craving, 1072 W. Lee Drive
- Sauce & Bones, 2696 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.
- Bonefish Grill, 7415 Corporate Blvd.
- District Donuts, 7415 Corporate Blvd., Suite 900
- Fat Cow, 4350 Highland Road
- VooDoo BBQ and Grill, 3347 Nicholson Drive
- Raising Cane's (downtown, at the corner of Third and Florida streets)
- TJ Ribs, 37436 Ultimate Plaza Blvd., Prairieville
Did we miss one? Email Lauren Cheramie at lauren.cheramie@theadvocate.com to let her know the details.