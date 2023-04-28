Looking to stand out from the crowd? For job seekers, presenting a perfectly curated resume can go a long way toward landing that all-important job interview.
While resumes can vary by form and content, there are some definite do's and don'ts. Here are tips and tricks to help your resume make its way to the top of the pile, as opposed to the bottom of the wastebasket.
Make it snappy
According to certified resume writer, career coach and motivational speaker Laurie James, overly detailed resumes are a surefire way to make a recruiter's eyes glaze over.
"You're going to want to keep it tight and, if possible, to a single page," she said. "The average eye of the person reading the document is going to get overwhelmed if it's not compelling information. Unless it's very impressive and competitive they're gonna say 'Yeah, next,' and lose interest."
If it does end up stretching over multiple pages, make sure the added information is necessary. "We always say, 'Say as much as you need to say, and not one word more,'" James said.
Typos: the ultimate no-no
It sounds obvious, but a resume riddled with typos and spelling errors is pretty much guaranteed to be tossed aside. "It’s just ... glaring," James said.
Keep your eyes on the prize
Lynnette Lee, from the East Baton Rouge Public Library's Baton Rouge Career Center, says paying attention to the job that's being applied for is critical.
"Many people see a resume as simply a reflection of themselves and who they are," Lee said. "It's also a reflection of what job they're applying for. It’s a sales pitch, so it also needs to be a reflection of the potential consumer."
Tailor your resume
On that note, it's not a bad idea to tweak a resume with an eye toward the job you're after.
"A lot of people have a generic, one-size-fits-all resume," Lee said. "The problem with that is it's like one-size-fits-all clothing: it doesn’t look particularly attractive on anyone."
Useful alterations include promoting accomplishments and career highlights that line up with the job that's being applied for.
This is especially true for people who have worked a range of jobs, since putting everything down can look unfocused.
"If you've been a certified pharmacy technician, a CDL truck driver and you have a teaching license, well, that’s great, but don’t put all those on the same resume," Lee said. "I can promise you that no job on earth is going to need you to do all three of those things."
Fill in gaps ...
"Applicants who have unstable work histories make hiring managers nervous," Lee said. "Do your best to cover up or remove gaps and short-term jobs from your resume."
... but don't try and write an autobiography
A resume is not your life story. "If people look at their resume as a biography, they're going to feel compelled to put down every single thing they do in their daily job," James said.
"Instead, I'd encourage people to look at their resume as a sales pitch. Think: what's the most important and impressive stuff I do? Most importantly, what is the person reading this resume going to care about? What do they need and what are they looking for?"
Sweat the small stuff
In resumes, little things do matter. James points toward a host of quick fixes that can make a big difference: make sure a ZIP code is added in the address line. Keep fonts a uniform and reasonable size (and whatever you do, don't make them too small). Put credentials at the top. Add a cover letter. Avoid writing in first person. Add a link to LinkedIn.
Make sure it flows and, especially, don't have "orphan lines" that stick out and make things look clunky.
And don't use the word "objective." Those in the know say it's 30 years out of date.
A good resume can go a long way
Having a good resume won't land a job by itself, but it may well get your foot in the door.
"The role of a resume is to get you in for an interview," James said. "It'll never get you a job, but a good resume should get you in for an interview with someone of interest."