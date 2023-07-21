Women across the nation donned blonde wigs, cowgirl hats and their fanciest hot-pink apparel Wednesday for the “Barbie Blowout Party,” an early-access screening event at select theaters nationwide for Greta Gerwig’s newest film, including Baton Rouge’s Movie Tavern and AMC Theater.
The live-action “Barbie” movie is taking the nation by storm with its star-studded cast, endless brand deals and social media virality as it officially releases this weekend, alongside Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” — “Barbenheimer,” the double-release has been dubbed online. (Many fans are planning to watch both movies back-to-back to celebrate.)
Barbie’s pre-release cult fame has already put it on pace to be the highest-opening film in the U.S. by a female director, a title currently held by "Wonder Woman" at $103 million, The Guardian reported.
The “Blowout Party” at Baton Rouge’s AMC Theatre Wednesday evening brought in a full house of mostly young adult women, along with some men and children sprinkled throughout the auditorium — despite “Barbie’s” numerous adult jokes about Barbie and Ken’s lack of anatomical correctness.
Attendees received “I Heart Barbie” pins as a keepsake, and a lucky few even grabbed “Barbie” posters to take home — the author of this article, however, was not one of those few, likely on account of arriving late after initially going to the wrong AMC Theatre.
If the attire of Wednesday’s moviegoers is any indication of the dress code for the movie's premiere weekend, those interested in seeing the film will need to dig deep in their closets or invest in the pinkest, most fun and most Barbie clothing as viewers’ dedication to costuming rivaled that of the “Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
The movie chronicles Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, as she journeys into the real world from the picturesque, women-led “Barbieland.” Her sojourn is an effort to solve a newly realized existential crisis and realization that being a human woman isn’t the dreamy experience she expected. Grasping that Barbie herself perpetuates consumerism, misogyny and unattainable expectations for women to be perfect rather than demonstrating the possibilities and ways women can contribute to society, as she previously believed in Barbieland, where women rule, is a shock.
As Barbie faces these difficult concepts and her inadvertent contribution to society’s problems, Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, embarks on his own journey to learn ... about horses. And beer. And also the patriarchy.
It’s a movie that hooks viewers in with its camp, bimbo-fied, pink-all-over aesthetic while touching on many of the feminist themes and explorations into girlhood characteristic of other Greta Gerwig movies like “Lady Bird” and "Little Women." Though a bit on-the-nose with its messaging at times, “Barbie” explores ideas surrounding gender roles and the human experience while keeping the content light and leaving room for laughter.
Though above all else, “Barbie” is a much-needed fun summertime blockbuster.
“Barbie” plays on the comedic strengths of Gosling’s “hot jock” persona and Michael Cera’s awkwardness. It doesn’t hesitate to take any opportunity it can to showcase its absurdist satire, like its Broadway-style song and dance sequence performed by the film’s collection of Kens.
Fans of the plastic doll’s history won’t be disappointed by the film, either — “Barbie” offers nods to the toy’s vast archive of outfits, props and discontinued dolls, and pays homage to creator Ruth Handler with her own character, depicted by Rhea Perlman, who helps Barbie during the paramount closing scene of the movie.
The movie concludes with a heartwarming montage of home videos of women and girls loved by the people who made the film. The grainy home videos are backed by a pensive, wispy melody from Billie Eilish, titled, “What Was I Made For?” followed by “Barbie World” by Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Aqua.
So if you’re looking for an excuse to get dressed up, go out with your girlfriends and maybe contemplate your life for a bit afterward, “Barbie” is the dream world of a flick you've been looking for this summer.