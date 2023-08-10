The photos of the Eiffel Tower on Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth's phones' home screens are not identical, but the image of the Parisian landmark represents a lot more than travel goals.
In fact, the Eiffel Tower is not the object of focus for either Kloth or Nuss. These two have their hearts set on the beach volleyball court in the foreground of the photo, part of the 2024 Olympics and known as the Eiffel Tower Stadium — and surely one of the most picturesque Olympic venues ever.
Kloth and Nuss, or TKN as they are known in the world of beach volleyball, are former LSU standouts and currently the no. 2 women's beach volleyball team in the country.
"We're in a good spot," Kloth said in late July.
The duo is putting distance between themselves and the rest of the pack in a complicated point system that will determine which two teams will represent the United States in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
For now, TKN is on track to head to France next year, but they won't know for sure until June 9, 2024.
Travel partners and BRQ carrot cake
These days, Kloth, 26, and Nuss, 25, spend most of their time on the road — Brazil, Poland, Dubai, Canada, Germany, Qatar, Switzerland, Australia, South Africa, Czechia, Mexico, France and more — competing in tournaments around the world.
But rather than only focusing on the work involved, they are making a point to explore along the way and try a variety of foods.
They've already created a catalog of videos documenting their adventures, shared on their website, tknvball.com, and YouTube channel.
They're both foodies — a feature of their travels videos and a big motivator for them both, especially Nuss.
Before a big tourney in Brazil, she made a promise to herself that if they won, she would treat herself and friends to the legendary carrot cake at BRQ. When they won, rather than jumping for joy at being another notch closer to the Olympics, Nuss was jumping up and down screaming, "Carrot cake! Carrot cake!"
They travel frugally but still end up spending about $6,000 to go to each tournament.
"You can't qualify for the Olympics without going to at least 12 international tournaments," Kloth said.
TKN recently signed with a sports agency based out of California. Currently, New Orleans and Company (neworleans.com) is their biggest sponsor.
The duo practices at Mango's Beach Volleyball in Sherwood Forest in Baton Rouge, with their coach, Drew Hamilton.
"We're very lucky in the support we've gotten in Louisiana," Nuss said.
Rewriting the script
Beach volleyball has deep California roots. The sport got its start on the beaches of Santa Monica, with the first tournament happening in 1947 and making its official Olympic debut at the Atlanta 1996 Games.
"Most pro teams move to California," Nuss said. "We wanted to rewrite the script."
TKN is the only professional beach volleyball team based in Louisiana — and they miss having other professional teams to practice with. Instead, they play against a lot of guys for practice.
The two met while playing beach volleyball at LSU. Kloth, originally from South Dakota, transferred to LSU from Creighton in 2019. They may not seem to be the most likely pair — and had plenty of doubters when they first teamed up and voiced their Olympic dreams. Kloth is 6'4". Nuss is 5'6".
"I am one of the shorter players on the court," Nuss said.
"You are the shortest," Kloth replied.
"Maybe so," Nuss said. "But there are a lot more people who are 5'6" than 6'4". The No. 1 thing that makes my day is when I get messages from girls telling me they're watching."
Kloth understands the admiration her petite partner has earned.
"She is Kristen Nuss. She is the all-time winningest player in the history of the NCAA beach volleyball," Kloth said of the Metairie native. "She is a perfectionist and one of the most athletic people I've ever known."
To the compliment, Nuss shakes her head.
"You are by far more a perfectionist," Nuss said to her teammate.
Of the top women's beach volleyball teams, TKN is the longest tenured. These girls are teammates and roommates. They know each other well. Their relationship is, without question, one of mutual admiration.
They realize this is their big shot at the Olympics.
"Having a family is important to me," Kloth said. "The picking between motherhood and playing volleyball … eventually, motherhood wins."
Growing up
Audrey Nuss, Kristen's mother, says that by the time her only daughter turned 3, there was no question about the child's athletic exceptionalism.
"She was very coordinated, and all she wanted to do was play ball," Audrey Nuss said from her home in Metairie. "She had three older brothers, and she could hang with them. The brother closest in age is Jordan. He's four years older than her. She was always playing basketball with him and his friends — and could hold her own."
Audrey Nuss retired from Ally Financial after working there for 30 years. She continues to work for another financial planning company and does inventories for car dealerships.
"I've been working since I was 14 and am 60 years old and still work," Nuss said.
For Audrey Nuss, the possibilities of her daughter's life are wonderful and overwhelming. However, she said she doesn't begin to know where to start in planning a potential trip to Paris. The possibilities are almost overwhelming.
In late July, when TKN competed in a tournament in Montreal, both of their families attended.
It was the first international trip for the Nuss family of Metairie.
"Us being so green and never having left the United States, Kristen really wanted us to go to Switzerland, but that was so expensive," said Audrey Nuss. "Maybe one day. I'm crossing my fingers in case they get to the Olympics."
TKN came in fifth in the tournament in Montreal. The next week, they won in Atlanta.
Like Audrey Nuss, Kloth's mom, Tricia Schwartz of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has never been to Europe, but she was there in Montreal and Atlanta cheering for TKN in person. Mostly though, she follows along at home in South Dakota.
"I have an elementary school globe at my house, and I won't get rid of it because I want to see where she's going," Schwartz said. "I need to visualize where she's going next."
Schwartz said she didn't have the eye to recognize her daughter's athletic abilities.
"I'm a straight up cheerleader," Schwartz said. "I would have to say Taryn just basically utilized my uterus and took off from there. She was such an easy kid to raise."
Schwartz, an acupuncturist and chiropractor describes herself as the same size as Nuss ("but she's far more athletic than I am,").
"I was just going through my phone — I should delete more," Schwartz said. "She sends us photos from everywhere. I was like, 'Oh, I forgot she was in Poland.' I get to travel the world with her and through her eyes."
TKN gets chilled/TKN gets hyped
Kloth and Nuss estimate they spend about 60% of their time on athletics and about 40% on business. There's not a lot of free time these days — and almost none for dating, they say.
"But when we're traveling, we try to make time for the fun things. Instead of napping and sleeping, we try to get on to the time where we are," Kloth said. "We try to schedule a fun day of exploring — a day or two at each location."
Wherever they travel both home and abroad, the duo has a systematic approach at restaurants. They look at the menu and compare notes. When the food arrives, each automatically divides their order in half and, without speaking, gives half of the food to the other.
At home, they both cook. Wherever they are, they share playlists with titles like, "TKN gets chilled" and "TKN gets hyped."
'In it for the long haul'
"We are in this for the long haul," Kloth said. "There are weird dynamics between a partnership, friendship and world travel partner."
They also have their differences. Kloth is a morning person — Nuss, not so much.
"But in the night games, I come alive," Nuss said.
They and their mothers agree that the two could not be doing what they're doing without the other.
"They are so happy that they really like who they get to play with," said Tricia Schwartz, Kloth's mother in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. "I don't know if Taryn would do this if Kristen wasn't beside her."
Audrey Nuss shares the same sentiments.
"They're like sisters," Audrey Nuss said. "I don't know that Kristen could be accomplishing all this with just anybody else. She has become more of a people person, for sure, but Kristen was always a very shy person. If she was doing all this traveling with someone else, I think it would be a hard, hard thing. They don't want to let the other one down."
TKN will be competing in Hamburg, Germany Aug. 16-20. Every tournament is a chance to earn points to edge their way into the Olympics.