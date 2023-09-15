Mike chuffs all the way to the fence the moment Rhett Stout walks up.
Chuffing is basically a puffing sound tigers make to show their appreciation for something or someone familiar, and Mike the Tiger has been familiar with Stout since the day he was placed on an airplane bound for Baton Rouge.
Stout remembers sitting in front of the caged cat all the way from an Okeechobee, Florida, sanctuary to Mike's new home in Baton Rouge. That was in 2017. He'd made a similar ride with this Mike's predecessor, Mike VI, from Indiana to Baton Rouge in 2007.
And before Mike VI, he helped care for Mike V. That was in the midst of David Baker's 26-year tenure as Mike's official veterinarian and caregiver.
Baker, a professor of laboratory medicine in the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, retired earlier this year. Stout, an associate professor in the LSU Vet Med's Department of Pathobiological Sciences, was Baker's assistant.
"I've been helping in the background and mostly off the radar, which is the way I normally like to operate, since 1994," Stout said. "So, it's been a long time. Dr. Baker was my boss, and now I have that job."
LSU Press has since released Baker's book, "Mike: The Tigers of LSU," in which he reflects on his decades of caring for three of the live mascots. Stout was always by his side and on call for Mike whenever Baker was out of town.
But again, as he points out, he worked in the background.
Now he heads a staff of student caretakers and facilitates the Siberian-Bengal hybrid's medical and diet needs, habitat maintenance and everything else that goes into maintaining a healthy tiger's lifestyle.
So, how does Mike pay him in return? With chuffs, of course. It's probably the highest compliment a tiger can give to any human or animal.
"He also chuffs for all the other caretakers," Stout said. "And there were fans who often came to see Mike VI when he was here. He became familiar with them, and he'd chuff for them when he saw them."
Mike VI's outgoing personality made him a fan favorite, so it was only natural when the fan base expressed concern when Mike was diagnosed with spindle cell sarcoma on the right side of his face in 2016.
The cancer would be deemed terminal in the end, but not before a trip to Essen Lane for a precise dose of stereotactic radiotherapy at the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.
Mike VI was anesthetized before being loaded into a trailer. No veterinarian or caretaker is allowed to be in the habitat or enclosure at the same time as the tiger, but the ride to Mary Bird Perkins was different.
"He was anesthetized the whole time, and myself, and Dr. Cara, one of our anesthesiologists, were inside the trailer with the tiger riding across town," Stout said. "So it was a little adventuresome, let's just say that. But it all worked out. I mean, everything went smooth, you know?"
Stout also was there when Mike VI was placed on the table then sent through the CT scanner. He's pictured taking part in every step of the process in the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine's photo documentation of the treatment.
Then he stayed by Mike VI's side on he ride home.
"There were about 50 people involved, and they wanted us to take a group shot at the end, but I'm not in that photo," Stout said. "We had to stay in the trailer with Mike."
The treatment had some positive effects on the tiger's condition in the beginning. His right eye, which had been forced closed by the tumor, was back to normal, but the cancer proved terminal in the end.
"Clearly, that therapy had an effect on where the tumor was, but it wasn't enough to save him," Stout said.
So, Stout found himself by the Mike VI's side once again on Oct. 11, 2016, as Baker euthanized the tiger.
That was probably the hardest part of the job. Still, good memories overshadow that.
Stout recounts the times he and Baker rode in the truck pulling Mike V and Mike VI in a trailer topped by cheerleaders around Tiger Stadium's sidelines and end zones before pregame ceremonies in Tiger Stadium.
That tradition was suspended with Mike VI's cancer and prognosis. It was totally discarded with Mike VII's reign.
"We had to coordinate bringing him out of the habitat and into the stadium and back with the LSU Police Department," Stout said. "You always have to remember that he's a wild animal, which is why it is absolutely forbidden for any of us to be in the enclosure at the same time as the tiger. He may be happy with you for 10 years then wake up one day and attack. There's always a risk."
Still, the stadium rides always went smoothly as has the tigers' care. As years passed, such traditions as shaping Mike's meals into opposing team logos came into play.
"The students started that tradition," Stout said. "We had some creative students who could look at the food and say, 'I can make that into an elephant or alligator' or whatever. We didn't interview them asking if they could do food art. They're just creative."
As for Stout's own story, he came into veterinary medicine later in life. He grew up in DeRidder, graduated from LSU with a degree in horticulture then worked for a wholesale nursery. Yet all the while veterinary school loomed in the back of his mind.
He and wife Celeste were already married. They'd become parents to a son and daughter, Cameron and Mallory. He enjoyed working with plants, but there came a time when Stout knew he had to make a decision.
"I kept thinking, 'You know, if I had just paid a little more attention, stayed a little longer in school, I probably could've gone to vet school,'" he said. "I didn't agonize about it, but it started to weigh on me. And then I talked to my wife about it, and then we just decided I was coming back. And I got in, hallelujah."
Stout began teaching at LSU Vet Med in 1994 and assisting Baker with the Mikes in 1996. That's when he developed a full appreciation of how meaningful the tiger mascots have been to Baton Rouge, fans and the LSU community.
"You know, Mike really does mean a lot to the people here," he said. "For example, I was in the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity when I was a student here, and my fraternity brothers and I stay in touch, and they think it's so great that I'm the vet for Mike the Tiger. I don't think anything of it, but it's impressive to them. People really do love Mike the Tiger."
Mike would certainly chuff to that.