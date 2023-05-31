I’m excited to see tables and baskets at my local farmers market filling up with early summer seasonal produce. I bought all I needed to make a traditional Sunday supper in one trip.
If you go to a farmers market in Louisiana right now, you’re likely to find yellow squash, zucchini, green beans, tomatoes, onions, garlic, greens, potatoes, eggplant, cucumbers, corn and much more.
Growing up, we had a large garden that produced a variety of the same vegetables I find at the market. I miss having that abundance down the hill from our front porch and the ways the veggie were cooked.
Every now and then, I crave an old-fashioned, Southern meal where just about every portion is smothered, covered and possibly even a little sloppy. So I made a meal of juicy green beans you can soak up with cornbread and pork that falls off the bone and melts in your mouth.
I got some country style ribs from a meat vendor at the Red Stick Farmers Market in Baton Rouge. I braised them in a sauce made with fig preserves until they were tender and succulent. You can make a gravy with the sauce and serve these ribs over mashed potatoes. The meat just slides off the bone, so no knife needed at the table.
There are few more classic side dishes than smothered green beans and potatoes. While they are smothered, they don’t take too long to cook. Cooking them with sweet onions and salty bacon makes for a rich dish in all the best ways.
I’m excited to make more childhood favorites this summer as the most prolific Louisiana harvest season continues.
Braised Ribs in Fig Preserves
Serves 4. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
3 pounds country style pork ribs
2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
2 teaspoons black pepper, divided
1 small onion, sliced
1 cup fig preserves
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, minced
3 sprigs fresh thyme leaves
1. Pat ribs dry. Season with 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper.
2. Place onion slices in the bottom of a slow cooker. Place ribs on top of onion.
3. In a small bowl, whisk together fig preserves, balsamic vinegar, garlic, rosemary and thyme. Season with remaining 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper.
4. Pour over ribs and cover.
5. Cook on high for 6 hours. Move ribs around occasionally to soak in the sauce.
6. Serve warm alone or over mashed potatoes.
Smothered Green Beans and Potatoes
Serves 4-6. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 tablespoon bacon grease or 3-4 strips bacon, chopped
1 small onion, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
2 cups chicken broth, divided
1 pound green snap beans
1 pound small red potatoes
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
1. Cook bacon or melt bacon fat in a heavy skillet with a lid or Dutch oven over medium-high heat.
2. Add onion and garlic and sauté until tender.
3. Sprinkle flour over onion and garlic. Stir until coated and slightly browned, about 5 minutes.
4. Slowly stir in 1 cup broth and bring to a boil.
5. Stir in green beans and potatoes. Season with salt, pepper and Cajun seasoning blend.
6. Add second cup of broth, bring to a boil, then reduce to simmer over medium-low heat.
7. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
8. Serve immediately.