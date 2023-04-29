2023 is the 25th anniversary of Facets of Faith. This week’s column is a look back at one that ran April 21, 2001. It is about the festival of Ridvan, considered the "most great festival" in Baha'i, a 12-day celebration that started at sunset April 20 and runs through sunset May 2.
Ridvan marks the public declaration of Baha Allah, or Bahá'u'lláh, to his claim as the great messenger of God, "The Promised One of All Religions," that the Bab, Allah's predecessor, had predicted in 1844.
The Bab had a six-year ministry in Persia, where he called on people to purify and prepare themselves for the coming of "He whom God shall make manifest."
Within Ridvan, the first, ninth and 12th days are Holy Days, when work is suspended. These days mark Baha Allah's arrival in the garden two hours before sunset, the arrival of his family, and his departure. Baha'i have no rituals, so there aren't many traditions, but most Baha'i bodies do hold elections for their governing bodies on the first day of Ridvan.
The story of Ridvan
Baha Allah, a top follower of Bab, was exiled by Persia in 1853. (The name is often presented as Baha’u’llah.) Baha'i believe that God revealed he was to be the Promised One around this time. However, he kept the revelation secret for 10 years. Despite his quietness on that topic, he became very influential with the people, prompting authorities in Baghdad to exile him a second time, sending him and his followers to Constantinople in 1863.
While his household packed, Baha Allah went to a garden that has become known as the Garden of Ridvan. Ridvan means paradise, good pleasure or splendor and was located on an island in the Tigris River near Baghdad. (One source suggests riz-wan as its pronunciation.)
He spent 12 days there, preparing for the long journey. Guests from all walks of life came to pay their respects. During this period, Baha Allah declared to some of the people gathered that he was the Promised One.
