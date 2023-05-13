An atheist and a Bible scholar get together on social media.
Instead of the start of a joke, it’s a new podcast offering an interesting take on Bible study.
Data Over Dogma features Bible scholar and TikTok star Dan McClellan discussing Scriptures with atheist podcaster Dan Beecher.
“This is not a debate show,” Beecher said, “We were never interested in who was right and who was wrong. As our title indicates, we’re just trying to get at what’s actually going on in the Bible.”
The duo doesn’t debate Scripture. Instead, the two discuss Bible passages and “common knowledge” about the Bible and Christianity, with the aim of combating misinformation and encouraging Bible study. McClellan offers lots of scholarly information from his advanced degrees in biblical studies from Oxford and Exeter universities, however, it is presented in a very accessible way.
“The Bible is the single most influential text in existence,” he said, “but almost all of the public discourse about it is focused on structuring the power of one group over another. We need discussions that change that framework.”
Listeners can expect in-depth discussions on a wide range of topics related to the Bible, including the origins of Bible stories, biblical linguistics, common misconceptions, and the beliefs of the ancient cultures who wrote and read the text originally. The show also has guests.
For example, the episode from April 24 looks at the story of Lot and his wife who is punished by turning into a pillar of salt.
The May 8 episode deals with common misunderstandings about Easter symbols and then moves onto the Council of Nicea, which set the date of Easter.
Beecher admits in the episode that he has shared some of the stories about the so-called pagan origins of the holiday. McClellan then walks through the many ideas and shows how they do or don’t fit with history. The pair also talks about incorrect religious takes, especially about the Council of Nicea, in Dan Brown’s novels.
Beecher says the show is for anyone who’s interested in the Bible, regardless of personal beliefs, but he warns that some may find it scandalous. “We are always deeply respectful of belief, but we will pull no punches on this show. A lot of people have no idea what’s actually in their book, and it can be a real shock when they hear stories they thought they knew unpacked in such an unvarnished way.”
Data Over Dogma can be found on all major podcast apps, YouTube or at dataoverdogmapod.com.