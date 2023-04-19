Shinedown still 3

Shinedown brings the rock to the Raising Cane's River Center on Saturday night. Joining the band will be Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Rock out

What's better than a Shinedown concert? One where the headliner's special guests are Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New. They're all appearing at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. Tickets start at $55.95. ticketmaster.com

Share some laughs

Comedy For A Cause at 7 p.m. Friday at The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave., brings together seven local standups. Garrett Hebert hosts the benefit for the new trilingual Capital Renaissance International School. $20, advance; $30, door. eventbrite.com 

Listen to authors

LSU's Delta Mouth Literary Festival brings nationally acclaimed authors to town Friday-Sunday. The fest, taking place on campus and various other locations, features readings, panels, food, drinks, music and a gathering of Baton Rouge’s creative community. Free. deltamouth.com.