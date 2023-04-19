Rock out
What's better than a Shinedown concert? One where the headliner's special guests are Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New. They're all appearing at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. Tickets start at $55.95. ticketmaster.com
Share some laughs
Comedy For A Cause at 7 p.m. Friday at The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave., brings together seven local standups. Garrett Hebert hosts the benefit for the new trilingual Capital Renaissance International School. $20, advance; $30, door. eventbrite.com
Listen to authors
LSU's Delta Mouth Literary Festival brings nationally acclaimed authors to town Friday-Sunday. The fest, taking place on campus and various other locations, features readings, panels, food, drinks, music and a gathering of Baton Rouge’s creative community. Free. deltamouth.com.