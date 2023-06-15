Rodrigue in West Baton Rouge
The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, is hosting "The River Is the Road: Paintings by George Rodrigue" through Oct. 29. The exhibit coincides with the 10th anniversary of Rodrigue’s death and is the first of its kind, tracing 45 years of the river in Rodrigue’s paintings, exploring the unique ways Rodrigue used the river as a reference to his Cajun heritage and ultimately as a metaphor for the journey of life. The show includes 45 original artworks, including paintings, pastels and sculpture from the private collection of Wendy Rodrigue, the George Godfrey Rodrigue Jr. Family Trust and selected works borrowed from collectors. In addition, Wendy Rodrigue, widow of artist George Rodrigue, will host in-person tours for area schools during the fall. For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
Dino Day
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will host Dino Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24. The museum will offer hands-on activities, along with immersive, dinosaur-themed shows in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium until 5 p.m. BASF's Kids' Lab chemistry workshops also will also be offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. for children ages 6-12 and their accompanying adults. General museum admission includes all planetarium shows, as well as all hands-on activities. For more information, call (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org.
Away from Home
“Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories,” an exhibit exploring off-reservation boarding schools through a collection of stories, runs through Saturday, Aug. 12, at Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. The show contains stories of resilience, revitalization, agency and honor, but be aware that it also contains descriptions of human indignities and hardships and terms that reflect historically racist perspectives and language from past eras. This exhibition is advised for more mature museum visitors. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 342-0500 or visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
Prohibition lecture
Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., will host “Snake Charmers” of the Prohibition Era, a lecture by Sally Asher, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 342-0500 or visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
At Hillard Art Museum
The Hilliard Art Museum at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's summer exhibitions are open. Exhibitions are "Luciana Abait: On the Verge," "Envisioning the South: The Roger Houston Ogden Collection," "Entangled: New Work by Kalee Appleton," "Yeon Choi: My Favorite Things" and "Brian Schneider: Be Still." Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call (337) 482-0811 or visit hilliardmuseum.org.
Ogden's online course
Registration is open for an online art course offered by the Ogden Museum of Southern Art in New Orleans, "Exploring the Art of the South," with instructor Sara Echaniz, museum educator at the Ogden Museum. To register or for more information, visit roundtable.org/class/course/exploring-the-art-of-the-south-ogden-museum-of-southern-art.
Aladdin Kids
Tickets are on sale for "Disney's Aladdin Kids," the Manship Summer Camp Performance, at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $10 by calling (225) 344-0334 or visiting manshiptheatre.org.