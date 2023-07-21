Rosenwald School in New Roads is planning its 100-year celebration for Sept. 1-3.
The school was opened in 1922 by Julius Rosenwald, a Jewish businessman. Rosenwald met and formed a relationship with Booker T. Washington, saw the need for adequate education for Black people in the South and went on to fund 5,300 schools. The New Roads school is one of 500 that still exists today.
The school opened as New Roads High in 1922. In 1991, it became Rosenwald High. In 1992, the school transitioned to Rosenwald Elementary.
The festivities at the Scott Civic Center in New Roads will open with a meet-and-greet offering food, fun, fellowship and music on Friday evening. On Saturday morning, the alumni picnic will take place on the Civic Center grounds, with 1969 alumnus and college baseball Hall of Famer Roger Cador as guest speaker.
On Saturday evening, a banquet will honor longtime Rosenwald educator Annette Dunn. Connie G & Creole Soul from Lafayette will close out the evening.
DJ Dre, of Baton Rouge, will provide music and entertainment Friday night, and DJ Robbo from Club 91 will keep the music flowing all day and night Saturday.
On Sunday morning, alumni and friends will meet at Rosenwald for a closeout service with prayer and a balloon release to remember deceased alumni.
To register or for more information, contact Denise Leonard Hawkins at (225) 939-2588, Darris White at (214) 669-7516 or Jerome Boyd by email at jrome620@gmail.com or visit the Rosenwald High Roll Call Facebook page.