Ruffino’s in Baton Rouge has appointed Chad Matrana as the new executive sous chef at the Italian-inspired restaurant.
Matrana, 43, has over 15 years of experience in fine dining. He is a graduate of the former New Orleans Culinary Institute, previously attended Chicago’s Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts and has years of experience in chef and executive chef roles. Matrana has previously worked in well-known New Orleans restaurants, including Mike’s on the Avenue, Commander’s Palace and Emeril’s.
As executive sous chef, Matrana will be responsible for much of the day-to-day operations in the kitchen, as well as overseeing the restaurant’s specials.
“With his background in Italian cuisine and motivation to bring great food back to Baton Rouge, picking [Matrana] for the position was a no-brainer,” said Megan Klock, Ruffino’s chief operations officer.
Matrana will work under executive chef Reid Henderson, and he plans to help maintain Ruffino’s current menu of Italian-inspired steak and seafood dishes, while also elevating new and traditional Italian cuisine.
“It’s Ruffin’s legacy and the history of Ruffino’s that drew me in, and I’m honored to be part of it,” Matrana said. “They passed the baton and I’m ready to bring Ruffino’s Baton Rouge into a new chapter of what Ruffino’s is going to be. My goal is to not only continue that legacy but bring a new twist to the remarkable menu.”
For more information about Ruffino’s, visit www.ruffinosrestaurant.com.