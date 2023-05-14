Lafayette creative Scooter Yerow stands out in a crowd with her vibrant colored cat-eye glasses and an intensity to her presence that often gives way to a sly, canaille grin. After a career in print production management, she has moved on to a variety of creative pursuits — creating traditional Mardi Gras masks, learning to play guitar and working up delicious original recipes.
“It’s like a game for me, to figure out the flavor profile of something I’ve eaten in a restaurant,” she remarked.
She recently taught me how to put together her chicken burgers — a rosemary-rich patty with added depth coming from a surprise ingredient, jarred olive salad from Central Grocery in New Orleans.
“I was using Central Grocery olive salad on sandwiches and in spaghetti sauces, so I thought I’d throw some in with chicken breasts. It tasted great," she said. "Then I decided it’d be good in a burger, et voilà!”
As we noshed on our burgers in her wonderfully colorful kitchen, she told me a little about herself and shared a few bits of culinary wisdom related to vinegar, salt and burger buns.
Originally from Massachusetts, Yerow has been a part of the local south Louisiana dance and music scene since she started visiting the area in the 1980s after having been lured by the songs of the Balfa Brothers who she first heard perform back East. Many visits and several decades later, she attended the Dewey Balfa Cajun and Creole Heritage Week where she fully immersed herself in learning the music, dance and cuisine of south Louisiana.
By 2005, she had made Lafayette her home base — often making trips around the country to pursue her love of old-time Cajun, Creole and conjunto music.
She is full of surprises — she has performed burlesque, she sings (search YouTube for her impromptu performance of “Ay te dejo en San Antonio” with Max Baca and Los Texmaniacs) and she has an entire upper cabinet in her kitchen devoted to a collection of infused balsamic vinegars — coconut, watermelon, oregano, even espresso.
Yerow admits to being infused-vinegar obsessed. For our lunch, she plucked a few bottles from her vinegar cabinet and mixed a salad dressing with the same creativity a skilled mixologist brings to a specialized cocktail. The salad was a bed of bright grated carrots, sliced watermelon radish and greens on which she laid the chicken burger. The fruity herbal dressing made the meal with a hint of tangy sweetness tying the burger to the salad.
Taking cues from my “oohs” and “aahs” over the dressing, Yerow put a small tasting spoon in my hand and poured samples from her vinegar stash. The selection of sweet, flavorful, both dark and light vinegar completed the meal like an after-dinner digestif taken in small sips.
Yerow finds many of her infused vinegar (and a good-sized collection of infused olive oils) online, but she also directed me to a local source, Graze Acadiana, where I found an entire bank of shiny urns offering flavors like wild raspberry, honey ginger and dark chocolate. Graze will let you taste before you buy and offers lots of inspiration in experimenting with vinegars beyond salad dressing. (My favorite takeaway was to mix fruity-infused vinegar with sparkling water and fresh berries for a refreshing mocktail.)
As Yerow reviewed the burger recipe for sharing, I asked about adding “salt and black pepper to taste” to the ingredient list — partly out of habit, partly as a sort of flavor security blanket. Yerow encouraged me to leave salt and pepper off, sighting the sodium content of the olive salad and capers as being enough.
Regarding black pepper, she simply and confidently stated, “It’s not needed.” She was right — the recipe is full of flavors that better reveal themselves without being dulled by a habitual shaking of salt and pepper.
Another unnecessary component of these burgers is a bun. While they would surely be just as delicious between two pillows of Evangeline Maid, these versatile patties can go a variety of places without the need for being escorted by two lumps of bread.
Bring them to a picnic in a lavash wrap, enjoy them at lunch on a bed of salad greens with a vinaigrette, or fancy them up for dinner by flanking them with asparagus and scalloped potatoes. You cannot go wrong with these simple, delightful burgers.
Scooter’s Chicken Breast Burgers
Serves 4
Recipe is by Scooter Yerow
3-4 large boneless skinless chicken breasts
3 tablespoons Central Grocery olive salad
3 tablespoons minced fresh rosemary
2 tablespoons minced fresh dill
1 tablespoon brown mustard
1 teaspoon capers, optional
1 teaspoon to 1 tablespoon olive oil (or vegetable oil)
1. Cube chicken breasts into 1-inch pieces.
2. In a food processor fitted with a metal blade, combine chicken, olive salad, rosemary, dill, mustard and capers.
3. Process. Pulse at first, then let it run on high until fully combined to ground meat texture.
4. Form into patties.
5. Heat oil to medium-high in a cast-iron skillet then cook each patty about three minutes per side. Or use a grill.
6. Serve over a salad with a vinaigrette, or in a lavash wrap with condiments.
Fruity Herbal Vinaigrette
Serves 4
Recipe is by Scooter Yerow
1 clove fresh garlic, crushed in a press
1 tablespoon watermelon-infused white balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon oregano white balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon blood orange-infused olive oil
2 teaspoons Stonewall Kitchen lemon herb aioli or mayonnaise
1. Whisk all the ingredients together.
2. Serve over a green salad.