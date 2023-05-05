It thrills! It chills! It's a fungus that attacks your lawn!
Coming soon to a lawn near you: root rot.
Actually, it's probably already there, and if that's the case, it's too late to treat it with fungicide.
"At this point in the year, we don't use fungicides," said Rob Treppendahl, owner of Treppendahl Landscape. "The damage has been done, and now it's time to recover. It's time to start watering, aerating and fertilizing and see if that grass is going to come back."
Though Treppendahl is in the business of landscaping clients' lawns, he also makes it his mission to educate the public on horticultural issues through videos on the business's website, treppendahllandscape.com/tips, and its facebook page, facebook.com/TreppendahlLandscape.
Whereas his May 1 online video doesn't really generate the "thrills" and "chills" of old-time horror flicks, it has piqued the interest of Facebook followers who have noticed splotches of brown patches within the pristine green of their lawns.
With south Louisiana's late-season freeze in March, the brown patches easily could be attributed to winter kill, and that may be true in some cases.
"We've just had a weird combination of events with the rain, then the warm weather and then the late cold snap," Treppendahl said. "So, we have winter kill because of that late cold snap."
But that same weather combination created another lawn villain known as root rot in other cases.
Treppendahl said the difference is usually is found in the type of grass that covers your backyard. Centipede grass is more susceptible to winter kill.
"But root rot is usually found in St. Augustine grass," Treppendahl said. "It's a fungus, and it exposes the dead roots of the grass. It spreads when the nights are cooler, but that time has passed, which makes it too late for the fungicide."
Instead, a little bit of elbow grease will need to be applied to rid your world of root rot.
"You need to rake out that brown stuff — get rid of whatever's dead, and that includes all of the brown grass and its roots," Treppendahl said. "You want to get sunlight down onto the soil and see if you can generate some fresh grass growth."
He also suggests encouraging growth by covering the bald spots with fresh topsoil.
The good news is that the root rot won't continue spreading at this point.
"Whatever the damage has been done at this point, it's probably not going to get any worse," Treppendahl said. "In the past week or so, as it's gotten warm and it's been dry, I think it's all stopped. I will say that I've never seen it this bad before, but we're past the threshold for fungus now. So, let's get that grass growing."