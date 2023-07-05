SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City is no stranger to fast-food chicken restaurants that double as museums.
It’s unexpected, but the first franchise of Kentucky Fried Chicken was founded here. In 1952, Harlan Sanders franchised his secret Kentucky-based chicken recipe to Pete Harman. The location now doubles as both a restaurant and a museum.
So in April, when Todd Graves and Post Malone unveiled the customized pink Raising Cane’s that pays ode to Post Malone, Salt Lake City was ready for it.
Last week, I took my first trip to the pink paradise.
I’m a skeptic. I arrived thinking this place would not be worth the hype. I was wrong.
The experience begins in the parking lot where the blush-colored building, concrete patio and even the lines on the asphalt create a stunning contrast against a bright blue sky backed by still snow-topped mountains.
Inside, there’s even more fun. Neon pink Ping-Pong balls fly through tubes in a wall installation. More Ping-Pong balls encased in plastic make up some walls and even tabletops, while Post Malone’s guitars, costumes and shoes hang on the wall.
People walk around taking pictures, looking up the QR codes hung on the wall and munching on fries and chicken.
Construction workers clad in neon vests take their break in the corner. A group of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionaries sit in the center of the room. Tourists wander around the space, taking selfies or buying a custom pair of socks, T-shirts, Ping-Pong balls or other goodies out of a giant pink vending machine.
Everyone is happily basking in the rosy glow that bounces off the walls.
It makes sense that Post Malone, who has never conformed himself, created a space where everyone feels welcome.
It’s a Cane’s, but one that is filled with pure joy. Or as a child eating next to me dubbed it: Barbie’s dream restaurant.
Raising Cane’s, 890 E. Fort Union Blvd., Midvale, Utah. Hours are 10 a.m. to midnight.