The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society hosted the 16th annual Fête Rouge: Food & Wine Fête chefs' competition on Aug. 25 at L'Auberge Casino Baton Rouge.
The event was a fundraiser for childhood nutrition initiatives, educational programs and scholarships and included over 25 participating restaurants and over 200 wines to taste.
Chad Matrana, of Ruffino's Restaurant, won best in show with an over-the-top seafood tiramisu that knocked the judges' socks off with an array of stacked seafood on a bed of avocado crema, topped with lime caviar and a lobster standing at attention. The dish was one to remember!
Other Fête Rouge winners include:
Dessert
First: Savannah Casey of Jubans Restaurant, peachy goat cheesecake
Second: Barrett Meeks of Mansurs on the Boulevard, Peach Melba Financier
Third: Taylor Francies of Houmas House, blueberry poached pear
Louisiana Flavor
First: Patrick Trahan of The Gregory, pork and rabbit boudin
Second: Darrell Harris of Southern Fusion Catering, Great Balls of Fire
Third: Austin Russell of SoLou, Three Little Piggies
Meat
First: Jason Hebert of Tallulah, brandy duck confit on brioche toast point
Second: Van Pellegrin of City Pork, Cheeky Pork
Third: Barrett Meeks of Mansurs on the Boulevard, BBQ in a bite
Seafood
First: Chad Matrana of Ruffino's Restaurant, seafood tiramisu
Second: Nicolas Palmer of Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, tuna flatbread
Third: Frederic Terluin of Rouj Creole, Scallops St. Germain