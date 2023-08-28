seafood tiramisu

Chef Chad Matrana from Ruffino's create this seafood tiramisu to win best of show in the 2023 Fete Rouge competition presented by the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society. 

 Provided photo

The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society hosted the 16th annual Fête Rouge: Food & Wine Fête chefs' competition on Aug. 25 at L'Auberge Casino Baton Rouge.

The event was a fundraiser for childhood nutrition initiatives, educational programs and scholarships and included over 25 participating restaurants and over 200 wines to taste.

Chad Matrana, of Ruffino's Restaurant, won best in show with an over-the-top seafood tiramisu that knocked the judges' socks off with an array of stacked seafood on a bed of avocado crema, topped with lime caviar and a lobster standing at attention. The dish was one to remember! 

Other Fête Rouge winners include:

Dessert 

First: Savannah Casey of Jubans Restaurant, peachy goat cheesecake

Second: Barrett Meeks of Mansurs on the Boulevard, Peach Melba Financier

Third: Taylor Francies of Houmas House, blueberry poached pear

Louisiana Flavor 

First: Patrick Trahan of The Gregory, pork and rabbit boudin

Second: Darrell Harris of Southern Fusion Catering, Great Balls of Fire

Third: Austin Russell of SoLou, Three Little Piggies

fete rouge

Chef Jason Herbert from Tallulah Crafted Food & Wine Bar created this brandy duck confit on brioche Toast Point to win the Fete Rouge 2023 meat category.

Meat 

First: Jason Hebert of Tallulah, brandy duck confit on brioche toast point 

Second: Van Pellegrin of City Pork, Cheeky Pork

Third: Barrett Meeks of Mansurs on the Boulevard, BBQ in a bite

Seafood 

First: Chad Matrana of Ruffino's Restaurant, seafood tiramisu

Second: Nicolas Palmer of Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, tuna flatbread

Third: Frederic Terluin of Rouj Creole, Scallops St. Germain

Email Jan Risher at jan.risher@theadvocate.com.