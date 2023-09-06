Delos Butler is transforming his mother from a daiquiri drinker into a whiskey connoisseur — slowly but surely.
As a self-taught home distiller, Butler is launching What If Distillery Friday, Sept. 8, out of the Barringer Foreman Technology Park on Airline Highway.
The distillery showcases vodka, whiskey and more through Butler's own small-batch spirits brand, Bayou Blessing.
"I want the distillery to be a staple in the community where people can come and experience Louisiana culture," Butler said.
In 2018 Butler started to experiment with making moonshine after watching the show, "Moonshiners." He tried the liquor and thought, "What if I made my own?," which is how the name "What If Distillery" was born.
He experimented with distillation, fermentation and various recipes before perfecting his own. Then, he moved to bourbon. Again, he made tweaks and soon developed a recipe he was proud of.
"It got so good, people were like, 'You should put that on the shelf.' So I thought, 'What if I did put it on the shelf?,'" Butler said.
Now Butler is working on a rye whiskey, peach brandy and eventually wants to produce gin and rum. The tasting room at the distillery will offer his take on various signature cocktails. For example, "Mosquito Repellent" is reminiscent of a whiskey sour, "Alligator Tears" is like a Moscow mule and "Juke Joint" is a spin on an old fashioned.
As Butler is preparing for the grand opening, the effort has become a family affair. His mother, Lynetta Butler, says this endeavor is similar to having another grandchild.
"We just jump in where he needs us. We have to do whatever it takes to help him realize his dream," Lynette Butler said. "I've never been more excited to clean. I don't want to go home."
Lynette Butler says she was never interested in trying whiskey or bourbon, but now that her son is making it, she's keen on trying them.
"I'm not a connoisseur yet, but I think I'm headed that way," she said with a chuckle. "I'm telling my husband, 'I think I'm going to become a whiskey drinker.'"
Delos Butler says the biggest challenge he's facing right now is figuring out when to sleep, as he works a full-time job as a maintenance supervisor for the Regional Transit Authority during the day and works on the distillery at night. He hopes to streamline his processes to become more efficient.
What If Distillery is in good company next to Agile Brewing and Laissez Versez at 14141 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.