The 2023 Baton Rouge Blues Festival kicks off Friday, April 21 with almost 40 performers on six stages in and around Rhorer Plaza on North Boulevard and Lafayette streets downtown.
If you want to stretch your legs between acts, why not take some time to discover some of Baton Rouge's idiosyncratic history? It's all within walking distance and hiding in plain sight.
In fact, lots of Baton Rouge locals often pass some of these sites without noticing them.
So, here's your chance not only to take notice but learn a some of the unusual stories that play a part in telling Baton Rouge's story.
The Tunnel
The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, 201 Lafayette St., last fall reopened its half of a tunnel that once connected it to what is now the Hotel Indigo below Lafayette St.
The hotel officially named it "The Tunnel," displayed, installed some period memorabilia and opened it to the public.
The Tunnel's fame is found in the story of Gov. Huey P. Long, who often used the tunnel to avoid media and the public to cross between what was then the Heidelberg Hotel, where he kept a suite of rooms, and The King Hotel.
The Tunnel was built for hotel staff, who served both hotels, which were built and operated by the same owner. Its entrances later were closed, and though the Hotel Indigo's half of the walkway is sealed, visitors can experience The Tunnel's legend for themselves by lingering in The Hilton's half.
The Tunnel is accessible from the Hilton's Lobby. Signs point the way.
Oliver Pollock Monument
You may notice his intense gaze fixed on Louisiana's Old State Capitol while listening to your favorite blues band in Rhorer Plaza, but you might not know who he is.
It's worth walking a few steps to the giant sculpture next to the River Center Branch Library to learn a little about the person depicted in legendary Baton Rouge sculptor Frank Hayden.
The sculpture commemorates Oliver Pollock, a mostly unknown hero and financier of the American Revolution. Hayden created the piece in 1976 for Baton Rouge’s celebration of the U.S. bicentennial.
Pollock was a merchant and financier in New Orleans, who won favor with the Louisiana Territory's Spanish officials. As a result, Spain granted Pollock free trade, which allowed him to ship much-needed supplies to the city at lower prices.
Pollock also had land connections in Baton Rouge. He died in 1823 in Pinckneyville, Mississippi, a few miles north of West Feliciana Parish, but his most noted footnote in history is that he is often attributed to having created the dollar sign in 1778.
Marcha de Galvez Fountain
The Pollock Monument isn't the only Hayden piece in Rhorer Plaza. Directly across the grounds stands the Marcha de Galvez fountain.
The 30-foot-long relief sculpture was installed in 1980 to commemorate colonial governor of Louisiana Bernardo de Galvez's 1779 march from New Orleans to disengage the British in Baton Rouge.
The fountain stands near the spot where some 1,000 Americans and Louisiana militiamen battled the British at New Fort Richmond built by British Army commander Lt. Col. Alexander Dickson during the Revolutionary War. The militia's eventual victory prevented the British from gaining control of the Mississippi River.
Carl Weiss' gun
Standing next-door to Rhorer plaza is Louisiana's Old State Capitol, which houses one of the most significant artifacts of Louisiana history: the gun allegedly used by Carl Weiss in the 1935 assassination of governor-turned-U.S. senator Huey P. Long.
Controversy still surrounds the assassination story with objectors arguing that gunfire by Long's bodyguards was actually responsible for the powerful politician's death.
Either way, the gun on display is an artifact that provides real-life perspective to your eighth grade Louisiana history classes. That's the year when all Louisiana students sit through the academic side of their state's history.
You'll find this real-life version in the Old State Capitol's multi-room, permanent exhibit dedicated to Long.
Fort Sumter Saloon cannon
Here's a good selfie opportunity, that is, if you're prepared to sit on the ground to take it.
First though, you need to keep an eye out for a cannon plunged nose-first in the sidewalk on the corner of Third and Laurel streets, more specifically on Third Street's 400 block.
A historical marker commemorates the cannon with this story: "According to local tradition, Charles Wieck named his newly purchased saloon the day after Fort Sumter was fired on, 1861, and put the cannon out front for atmosphere. It was one of the city's most popular saloons until prohibition."
The Fort Sumter Saloon part is correct, but the cannon part isn't exactly accurate. The cannon was one of 16 captured from the Spanish fort in 1810, the same fort captured by the Spanish depicted in Frank Hayden's Marcha de Galvez Fountain.
These cannons later were imbedded into downtown Baton Rouge's street corners to keep vehicles off the sidewalks. Wieck used the cannon as a prop for his bar. It's the only one of the 16 that has survived, and now it's part of Baton Rouge history.
Lafayette Building
Not far from the Sumter Saloon cannon, standing cater corner from the Hilton Capitol Center at 342 Lafayette St., stands the Lafayette Building.
Another selfie moment? Why not? Legend has it that this was one of the Marquis de Lafayette's stops during his 1824-25 tour of the United States.
Legend or not, the building bears his name.
The structure is one of Baton Rouge's earliest remaining architecturally significant buildings. It originally was the residence of Judge Charles Tessier, first probate judge of East Baton Rouge Parish, who acquired the property in the early 1800s. The building's galleries bear the same style of ironwork found in New Orleans' French Quarter.
Meanwhile, Lafayette knew the judge and is said to have visited him there.
Angela Gregory's murals
Finally, a block over at 103 Third St., the Watermark Hotel is home to The Gregory restaurant, named for the bas relief murals created by New Orleans sculptor Angela Gregory for what was then the Louisiana National Bank building.
The restaurant is located just off the hotel lobby. It's here where you can walk through the front doors and get a peek at Gregory's 1949 20-foot-wide murals depicting images important to the state’s economy, including oil refineries, sugar cane, the Mississippi River and the state seal, along with the seal of Louisiana National Bank. There are eight in all.
Gregory was a trailblazer for women sculptors. She studied in Paris under Auguste Rodin's protégé, Antoine Bourdelle, and returned to her native New Orleans, where she sculpted some of Louisiana's key public artworks. Her maquette for one of those works, the Bienville Monument, which stands between Decatur and N. Peters Street in New Orleans, can be viewed in Louisiana's Old State Capitol.
So, why not walk back to the Old Capitol and take a selfie with Gregory's Bienville before settling back into your seat for another blues set?'
Sounds like a plan.