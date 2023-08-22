Food adds so much to the equation of living well. It can be all the things — luxurious, cheap, communal, intimate, simple and complex. In Baton Rouge, the culinary scene ranges the complete spectrum of senses.
This weekly space brings you insider foodie news, helpful tips and details of food/wine events for all of your bon vivant aspirations.
New (food) on the block
Introducing the Roux-lette: CounterspaceBR's new treat featuring their salted chocolate chip cookie baked in a flaky galette pastry. The bakery has also introduced rotating savory galettes — one with Envie Smokehouse boudin and havarti cheese, another with pimento cheese and roasted tomatoes.
CounterspaceBR is located at 7575 Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge.
A lobster roll is now on the menu at Solera, 4205 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge. The roll includes fresh Maine lobster dressed with saffron aioli, cucumbers, arugula and pickled red onions on Leidenheimer bread.
Modesto, 3930 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge, introduced a smashburger on the lunch menu 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The burger is made with angus beef smashed on a plancha with a cheddar/monterey jack blend, lettuce, tomato, red onions, chipotle mayo on a toasted potato bun. Served with your choice of a side.
Pumpkin spice arrives at la Madeleine Aug. 30 with festive menu items including the pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin streusel muffin, turtle cheesecake, caramel apple danish and carrot cake. The French cafe has two locations in Baton Rouge: 7615 Jefferson Highway and 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Gambino's Bakery, 8646 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge, introduced bite-sized doberge squares in chocolate, caramel and lemon flavors just in time for tailgating season. The squares are available for shipping.
A new menu at Cheesecake Bistro, 6171 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge, was crafted to celebrate the remodel. Guests can pick from four shareable courses for $40, choosing one starter, two entrees and a dessert from the Cheesecake Bistro’s Summer Shareables menu. Some of the menu items featured are chicken and waffles, artichoke and spinach dip, jambalaya pasta, onion strings and rum cream bread pudding.
There are new specials at Elsie's Plate & Pie, 3145 Government St., Baton Rouge while supplies last.
- Hatch chicken nachos: Made with braised chicken thighs with roasted poblano quest, cotija, tomatoes and Cajun cream sauce
- Chicken enchilada sandwich: Made with cotija and tortilla-crusted chicken smothered with roasted poblano quest and enchilada sauce, dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
- Grilled salmon Jalisco: >ade with chili-lime grilled salmon over Mexican street corn, topped with jalapeño lime sauce
In the know
Chef Ciara Finley of Desiderata Kitchen, 2311 Florida Ave., Denham Springs, has been selected as one of Louisiana Cookin' magazine's Chefs to Watch for 2023.
The Queen Baton Rouge will unveil a new lineup of bars and restaurants 9 p.m. Thursday at 1717 River Road, Baton Rouge. Some of the businesses include Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken, Capitol Coffee Baton Rouge and 3 Woks Noodle Bar.
Celebrity chef, restaurateur and TV personality Tiffany Derry will participate in the Louisiana Food & Wine Festival, presented by Rouses Markets, hosted by Visit Lake Charles, Sept. 14 to 17.
Wine and spirits
Willett Bourbon Tasting: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 at Rouj Creole, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge
Enjoy four pours of bourbon, including Noah’s Mill Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Willet Pot Still Kentucky Bourbon Straight Whiskey, Willet Family Estate Bottled 4-year Rye, Willet Family Estate 10-year Single Barrel Bourbon plus charcuterie pairings.
Tickets are $75 per person, available for purchase at sevenrooms.com.
Eat for a cause
Support Woman's Hospital's Bust Breast Cancer fundraiser with the "Little Ms. Piggy" pomegranate martini at City Pork Highland at Perkins, 18143 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, through the month of August. Happy hour includes half-off cocktails 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.
Whisky Away Gastric Cancer: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge
Enjoy appetizers, an open bar, live music from the V-Tones and an informal dinner with courses from Gino's Italian Restaurant, Houmas House, Supper Club, Bergeron's City Market and more. All proceeds benefit the Holly Clegg Gastric Cancer Research Fund at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Attire is casual cocktail.
Tickets are $150, available for purchase at eventbrite.com.
Eat for fun
Carrabba's Italian Grill August meal deals: Through Aug. 28
End the summer on a sweet note. Dine-in customers receive a complimentary dessert with the purchase of one adult entree like the tiramisu, strawberry cheesecake or traditional cannoli.
Daily specials at Phil's Oyster Bar: Weeknights after 5 p.m.
Every day can be a special occasion at Phil's with these deals:
- Monday: $1 raw oysters and $2 draft beer
- Tuesday: $2 burger sliders, $2.50 domestic bottles and $3.50 imported bottles
- Wednesday: Buy a dozen chargrilled oysters, get a half dozen for free, plus $5 whiskey cocktails
- Thursday: 12-ounce rib-eye, stuffed potato and salad for $24.00, plus $20 bottles of wine
- Saturday and Sunday: Brunch and $15 bottomless mimosas 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Steak Night Leisure Class: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge
Enjoy a leisure class at LCI with Chef Colt Patin. Learn how to cook chargrilled flank steak, steakhouse pork chops, pan-seared beef tenderloin and more. Tickets are $150 per person, available for purchase at lci.edu.