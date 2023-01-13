Shrimp Aurora from Monjunis
If you’re like me and like a more traditional red pasta sauce, Monjunis can be a controversial pick, as the red gravy runs on the sweeter side. But don't let that stop you because the restaurant has an expansive menu with additional great choices of sandwiches and salads, and a cozy atmosphere when gathered with family or friends. The Shrimp Aurora is the best of the sauce worlds at Monjunis. The red sauce and white Alfredo sauce are combined and served with boiled shrimp and topped with melted mozzarella cheese, all on a large bed of angel hair pasta. The luscious sauce combo cuts the sweetness and makes a thicker gravy. And it’s a meal enough to share, or bring home leftovers.
Monjunis, 711 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70806, Monday through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Jennifer Brown, senior editor)
BRQ's famous jumbo carrot cake
Almost every time I've been to BRQ, I've seen a big party order a dessert that causes some kind of hullabaloo. Well, when my family came to visit from Texas, I figured it was the perfect opportunity to see what all the fuss was about.
A party of seven, we all enjoyed a variety of meals and tasty cocktails from the menu. Making sure to try this and try that, we ate every morsel of what we ordered. As we bellyached about being stuffed, I put in the order for dessert.
Let me tell ya, it was an event. Two servers brought the giant slice of cake out, causing — you guessed it — a hullabaloo. So much so, that other parties asked to photograph the cake as it arrived.
Out came a towering three-tier hunk of carrot cake, covered with cream cheese frosting and topped with dried carrot shavings and a caramel drizzle. Insanely tasty. Moist and crunchy (it has nuts!), every bite a sweet gift from the cake gods. So good, we put a pretty solid dent in it that surprised our server.
All this to say, I recommend you get yourself a group of loved ones, head over to BRQ and order some hullabaloo.
BRQ Seafood and BBQ restaurant is located at 10423 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, 70809. (225) 372-2674. Hours are Monday through Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Tanya Ramirez, deputy sports editor)
The Cuban sandwich from Zee Zee's Bar
The name and location of this bar might bring back a few memories for you. Zee Zee’s, which was formerly George’s restaurant under the Perkins Road overpass, is named after Zee Zee Gardens, another neighborhood business that’s now closed.
I visited the bar/restaurant with high hopes, as I've followed along on Instagram since October when they announced plans for opening. The atmosphere and the food didn't let me down. I ordered the Cuban sandwich and added caramelized onions. The sandwich was thick with meats and cheese, and it was perfectly pressed and crispy. Not to mention, the fries were equally as crispy and seasoned.
I topped off my meal with an espresso martini, which was *perfection.* You know what they say, three beans or bust.
Zee Zee's, 2943 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, 70808. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday. To contact Zee Zee's, visit their Instagram at @zeezeesbar (Lauren Cheramie, staff writer)