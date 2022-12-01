For children especially, the holidays are about waiting. Countdown calendars are one way to help manage holiday expectations and keep track of how the days are passing. Plus, there's a treat involved!
Typically, Advent calendars are rectangular boxes with tiny doors to open, bearing a small candy or trinket inside.
Many have taken Advent calendars up a notch or two with different themes and styles away from their original forms — and they're not just for children anymore. Baton Rouge has a variety of types of the countdown calendars available.
Chocolate? Check. Dog treats? Check. Necklace charms for children? Check again.
We've found several cool Advent and other countdown calendars in Baton Rouge to delight a variety of interests and price ranges. If you know of others, tell us at lauren.cheramie@theadvocate.com.
$20 and Under
Total Wine & More, 7074 Siegen Lane
For bonus points, Total Wine has two different 12 days of Christmas-esque alcohol calendars. The Sheelin Country Cream set includes 12 miniature bottles of Irish cream, with flavors like raspberry cheesecake, winter spice mango and crème brulee. Additionally, the 12 Days of Spirits Calendar box includes a wide selection of holiday treats from Veil Vodka, Ellington Canadian Whiskey, Largo Bay Spiced Rum and Mr. Stacks Liqueurs.
For more information, visit totalwine.com
Trader Joe's, 3535 Perkins Road
If you want to celebrate with your pets this season, Trader Joe's has two treat calendars for cats or dogs. The cat calendar includes salmon and dried seaweed treats, while the dog one includes salmon and sweet potato treats.
$40 and Under
The Queen Bee, 7415 Corporate Blvd. + The Foyer, 3655 Perkins Road
Both of these local gift stores carry the Maison de Papier classical Advent calendar, which comes with a gold easel. The calendar is perpetual, so you can use it every year.
For more information on The Queen Bee visit their Instagram page, @thequeenbeebatonrouge. For more information on The Foyer, visit thefoyerbr.com
$80 and Under
Olly-Olly, 4225 Perkins Road
The local children's boutique has an array of Advent calendars for sale, including ones in the shape of Christmas trees, angels, nutcrackers, reindeers and nativities. Their items range from $17.99 to $90.
For more information, visit olly-olly.com
The Keeping Room, 3535 Perkins Road
After you grab a calendar for your pet from Trader Joe's, walk next door to take a look at The Keeping Room's enamel charm necklace Advent calendar. Each day is accompanied by a charm that makes a full necklace at the end of the season.
For more information, visit thekeepingroombr.com