Dear Smiley: Wilson Legnion was a co-worker of mine in Lake Charles in 1967.
He told of once working with a seismograph company that traveled to a job near Minot, North Dakota. Crew members gathered each morning in a parking lot and boarded a van to their distant worksite.
A typical North Dakota snowstorm hit one afternoon, and when the workers returned to that parking lot, all they could see were their automobile radio antennas!
He said, “When I finally dug mine out, I headed straight to Lake Charles and never looked back!”
BOB MARTIN
Lawrenceville, Georgia
Strange sighting
Dear Smiley: The story of a supernatural incident wakened a memory of an apparition my wife Deanna experienced a few years ago.
We were staying in her late grandfather’s home in upper Pierre Part around 1978 or so. She was helping our 5-year-old son get ready for his bath.
During the process, he asked her, "Who’s that man over there?," pointing toward the lavatory.
My wife said, "There’s no one there."
My son responded, "Yes, there is."
"Well, if there is, then describe him,” my wife told him.
When he said the man was wearing a white T-shirt and had a cloth around his neck, my wife froze.
She told me our son’s description was right on the money, that the cloth would have hidden the laryngectomy her grandfather had right before he moved on.
MORGAN J. LANDRY
Pierre Part
Special memories
Dear Smiley: Forty years ago, I was a coach for the Louisiana delegation to the International Special Olympics at LSU.
I coached a young man who utilized a wheelchair. The powers that be put the Louisiana delegation in dormitories without air conditioning. I guess they figured we could handle the heat!
In addition, LSU's campus was not wheelchair accessible. The cafeteria assigned to us was below ground. To leave the cafeteria, we needed to get a running start to be able to get up the long concrete ramp with the wheelchairs!
All that aside, the most memorable time was walking into Tiger Stadium for the opening ceremonies and hearing the ear-splitting roar as we walked in. I still get goosebumps thinking about that moment.
CHRYS VILDIBILL
Arnaudville
Reluctant southpaw
Dear Smiley: A few years back, we vacationed in the Bahamas and rented a car for the week. All the rentals were U.S. vehicles, with steering on the left.
Much to our dismay, everyone drove on the left side of the road, and there were many roundabouts that, you guessed it, went to the left.
My wife asked many times, "Are you going to be all right?"
I told her research has proven that left-handed people process information on the right side of their brain. Since I was right-handed, I had to think left.
So I would simply drive like I was out of my mind.
MIKE WAGNER
Abita Springs
Common language?
Dear Smiley: Having “hired a vehicle” and “motored” across England several times, I’ve found there are two major challenges to us Yanks.
The first is translating Brit terms into American. A "lay by" is our rest stop, "car park" is our parking lot, and a car’s "bonnet" and "boot" are its hood and trunk, respectively.
"Dual carriageway" means four-lane expressway, and never park by "kerbs" with parallel yellow lines or risk being given a ride by the "breakdown lorry."
Lastly, don’t be fooled by the low posted price of "petro" (gas). That amount is per liter!
The second challenge when touring England on our own, of course, was being sure to drive on the left side of the road.
That is made easier by recalling this ingenious phrase told to me by a "hired-car" manager upon my first venture onto British lanes, byways, and motorways: “Left is Right, and Right is Wrong!”
MARTIN KEARNEY
Hammond