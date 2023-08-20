Five years ago, a reader signing himself "J.E.T." wrote about the city of Dallas partnering with Uber to investigate the use of "flying taxis" to move people in and out of the city.
He suggested that instead of building a new Mississippi River bridge, East Baton Rouge and neighboring parishes also partner with Uber on flying taxis.
In 2018 the (highly optimistic) cost of a new bridge was $1 billion.
Our reader suggested that this money "be used to knock $20,000 off the sticker price for the first 50,000 individuals who promise never to drive over the existing I-10 bridge again.
"This would accomplish the goal of significantly reducing I-10 traffic congestion — and be fun in the meantime!"
Five years later, it appears Dallas will have flying cars before the Baton Rouge area has a new bridge.
Vanishing shrimp
"What happened to river shrimp?" asks Butch Gipson, of Baton Rouge:
"This small, very tasty crustacean was abundant in the Mississippi River and a favorite in the '40s through the '60s."
Dave McNamara's "Heart of Louisiana" TV series says wooden traps were used to get the shrimp, and yields of 15-20 pounds per trap were common. Today you're lucky to get a pound.
Upriver dams, plus levees that speed up the water, are blamed.
Jay Folse, whose family lives in St. James/Ascension parishes near the river, says, “The heavy current and velocity of water flow make it harder for the shrimp to migrate."
That's entertainment!
"The topic of cheap entertainment by watching planes land at the Atlanta airport reminded me of a low-cost entertainment for our 2-3-year-old son in the late 1980s," says Matt Lynch.
"Sometimes on a Saturday morning, I would drive him to the Baton Rouge airport, pay a couple of bucks to park in short-term parking, and take him to the concourse.
"He would run up and down the concourse, watching through the windows as the planes took off and landed. He had a ball!"
Free fun
Mention of entertaining kids reminds me of this story from when my children, Tammy and Tommy, were small.
I took them one Saturday morning to a Baton Rouge car dealership holding a sales event.
The youngsters dined on hot dogs, Cokes and ice cream and played with balloons while I pretended to be interested in cars I couldn't afford.
I recall doing this once, but Tammy delights in telling people it was our usual Saturday ritual.
I deny this…
Special People Dept.
- Alene Meischke and Darryl W. Bourgeois, of Prairieville, celebrate their 58th anniversary Monday, Aug. 21. They are both graduates of Redemptorist High in Baton Rouge. She retired from the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles in Baton Rouge; he retired from Orgill Inc. hardware distributor with 41 years service .
- Cindy and Paul McMillan, of Birmingham, Alabama, celebrated their 57th anniversary Sunday, Aug. 20. Former Baton Rouge residents, they were high school sweethearts (Istrouma 1966).
What's the rush?
After several readers complained about slow drivers, we got this defense from Lyn Doucet, of Maurice:
"I am somewhere between amused and irritated that folks are worried about other drivers going too slowly.
"Unless they are surgeons rushing to the hospital, they should probably just chill.
"Recently, I was following my GPS to get somewhere in Baton Rouge, and found myself dumped on the interstate. I thought, 'This is it; I'm going to die.'
"Believe me, no one was going too slowly. It felt like the autobahn.
"I am sometimes honked at for going too slowly, but I usually get there at the same time as more impatient drivers — and in a better mood."
Thought for the Day
From Marsha R.: "If you're having a bad day, just remember somebody is dating your ex and thinking they got lucky."