Our Monday seminar on automobile horns brought several comments on this accessory. I especially liked this one:
Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, says, "The discussion about horns in the Monday column, especially the comment about their lawful use, reminds me of a business trip to Brazil many years ago.
"My contact there told me that if I decided to drive in Rio, which he discouraged, I needed to know that the ultimate traffic authority was the horn.
"He said, 'Whoever blows first at an intersection assumes the right of way, regardless of the color of the traffic light. People in Brazil get more mileage out of their brakes than their horns.'
"I didn’t drive."
The drooping rose
"I have waited to read a tattoo story that mirrors mine, but with no luck," says Jerry Fornoff.
"Between 1970-71, about 50 of us, while enjoying Vietnam, had a small rose tattoo put on our left upper back.
"We took turns putting it on the others with India ink and a needle (thankfully we were part of a medical corps and had antibiotics).
"Our goal was to someday spot another GI on a beach with a rose and renew memories.
"To date, I haven’t seen another like it. Of course 50 years later, the rose has severely drooped. Does anyone recognize this story?"
The red stuff
Our tales of cooking steaks in a brown gravy brought this comment from Grady of Destin, Florida, who lived 51 years in south Louisiana:
"Red gravy is native to New Orleans cooking, and a New Orleans tradition. It is not a brown roux gravy.
"I was taught how to do it in the ’70s. Not hard, but it takes a little time. It is very well worth the effort.
"I’d be glad to give you the recipe if you want to share and keep an old tradition alive."
(Red gravy was also a Sunday tradition in the Soprano family of New Jersey, mentioned many times in that iconic TV series.)
Which reminds me
When I was a kid my mom often cooked a round steak in a cast iron skillet with a red gravy, and served it over rice.
I tried to duplicate that red gravy when I started cooking on my own, but could never quite get that taste.
When I asked my mom about it, she revealed her secret: "After I browned the steak, I just poured some ketchup over it and cooked it until I got a glaze."
Special People Dept.
- Knot Farrington, of Metairie, celebrates his 103rd birthday Tuesday, Aug. 30. He was a mechanic at Knots Auto Repair before running the motor pool for Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee. In the ’60s he built a race car that set a record for gasoline powered cars at the Bonneville flats, and is in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in Monroe.
- Dee and Rosie Hernandez, of Brusly, celebrate their 75th anniversary Tuesday, Aug. 30.
- Joseph and Billie Civello celebrate their 64th anniversary Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Burning issue
Kirk Guidry, of Baton Rouge, says, "I’ve often wondered about one of our rules for fire drills.
"In elementary school, in case of fire you had to line up quietly in a single file line, from the shortest to the tallest.
"What is the logic? Do tall people burn slower?"
Snack attack
Craig Bennett, of Morgan City, says, "I know you said that the 'sandwich session' was closed, but I wanted to sneak this one in.
"My favorite sandwich growing up was fresh Evangeline Maid bread, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, and Log Cabin syrup.
"Take one slice of bread with the mayonnaise, and soak the other side with the syrup, slapping them together — and voilà, you have the greatest snack on earth."
(You're joking, right?)