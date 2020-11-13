Dear Smiley: Regarding your vast audience's response to your version of "Kids Say the Darnedest Things” (as Art Linkletter used to say), I’d like to submit this dialogue I recently had with my 6-year-old granddaughter Molly, known for her "Mollyisms:"
We were on the patio and the “love bugs” were flying everywhere. Most were joined at the tail, so she asked me if that meant they were married.
I said I guessed so. Then I saw two that were not “united,” so I mentioned that maybe they had gotten a divorce.
Her response was, “Maybe so, but they probably still care for each other.”
BILL REED
Broussard
Alarming event
Dear Smiley: In the middle of the night, I was awakened by a loud alarm.
Thinking it was a car burglar alarm, I walked out on my porch to find it decreased in volume. I went back into my bedroom, and followed the sound to my electric toothbrush in the bathroom.
It was emitting a high-pitched intermittent sound, just like a burglar alarm. I tried shutting it off, to no avail.
It finally shut off, but repeated the alarm three times during the night.
Guess I will have to buy another brush; this one is probably 15 years old, so it was a good buy.
I wonder if any of your readers had a similar experience.
JOE FAIRCHILD
Thibodaux
The iceman scareth
Dear Smiley: When we lived in Iola, Texas, the iceman regularly delivered a block of ice to my grandmother's house for her icebox on the back porch.
I was about 4, and scared to death of the iceman. I would hide behind the bed until he was gone. When we walked to town past the icehouse, I would always walk on the outside of my grandmother, so the iceman couldn't see me.
I have no idea where I got the fear; perhaps he teased me with the tongs at one time. But a good memory of walking back home with Ma and my two sisters, eating an ice cream cone.
ALGIE PETRERE
Central
Repeat performance
Dear Smiley: As an attorney, I have to spend many hours listening to clients relate their problems.
When laying it all out, they very frequently use the phrase “like I said” and then repeat what they just related all over again — ad nauseam.
Recently, one of my favorite clients raised it to another level. After emailing me a very long and detailed summary of his problems, he sent me a second email (which looked to be copied and pasted from the first).
He opened it with — you guessed it — “Like I said. …”
WARREN PERRIN
Lafayette
Fast learner
Dear Smiley: On our morning walk recently, a very big 18-wheeler was maneuvering cautiously through a small auto parts store parking lot.
He carefully avoided us, and we did the same. He tediously backed his rig into a spot behind the store, and managed to miss a giant garbage can.
We yelled out, "Great job!"
He yelled back, "Yeah, and it's my first day!"
T-BOB TAYLOR
Panama City Beach, Florida
Sorry, Batman
Dear Smiley: Recalling the post-Depression era, my brother once said he really did not like Batman. "Remember when our icebox was repossessed and the man said he was Batman?"
I told him, "No! He said he was the BAD man."
Worked for the best; we replaced it with a fridge.
MIKE ELDRED
Tylertown, Mississippi
Cereusly?
Dear Smiley: On Tuesday, George Morris wrote about Ben Johnson’s showy night-blooming cereus.
It reminded me of a co-worker, decades ago, when we were all young, single, partying people in apartments in Baton Rouge, often dragging into work.
There was a large, budded, night-blooming cereus outside the apartments, requiring a bonfire, lawn chairs, a lot of beer, who-knows-what-else, and a bunch of people sitting up all night waiting for the “night bloomer” to come to life.
The next morning, my co-worker was telling her cereus story in the coffee room. An older employee overheard part of it, and commented admonishingly, “Well, it must have been a very serious party if you stayed out all night on a work day!”
ANNIE FUGLER
Denham Springs