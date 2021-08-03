The current Tokyo Olympics have readers recalling their past feats of athletic prowess, more or less:
For instance, Noel Gilbert, of River Ridge, has this recollection:
"Back in the mid-1960s, I joined the Louisiana Air National Guard and was stationed at Lowry Air Force Base near Denver, Colorado.
"All airmen had their hair cut really short. Since it was winter (and we had no hair), most of us stayed on base on the weekends.
"Out of sheer boredom, I started walking around the barracks on my hands, with my feet in the air.
"In the spring (after the snow melted), there was a base track meet, with one of the events a hand-walking race.
"After about 10 yards, I was the only one who had not fallen or given up, and was declared the winner.
"The base commander told me since there were no medals or trophies available, my reward was that I could let my hair grow out one inch in the front."
(Well, Noel, it's not the Lombardi Trophy — but it's something …)
Flushed with pride
Katie Nachod, of New Orleans, discusses two subjects dear to my heart — country music and interior decorating.
She nominates for "weirdest/funniest country-western song" the Johnny Cash tune, "Flushed From the Bathroom of Your Heart," for this reason:
"I found an obituary about the recent death of local interior designer Ann Dupuy. As an example of her thinking-outside-the-box style of design, the author states that 'in decorating a bathroom, Dupuy took the lyrics of "Flushed From the Bathroom of Your Heart" and printed them out to use as wallpaper.'"
Mascot madness
Our readers have been busy lately trying to come up with a new name for the Washington Football Team of the NFL.
Bill Huey, of Baton Rouge, said in the Tuesday column that the name "Bloviators" would be appropriate for a team representing the home of Congress.
He agrees with me that the Bloviators' mascot could be a windbag named "Blovey," and adds, "I sort of imagine Blovey as being like the Philly Phanatic, but with a mouth like his instead of a nose."
The Phanatic is a large furry green critter with a huge nose that could be easily moved downward to become a megaphone-like mouth.
(By the way, at a national columnists' conference in Philadelphia, I met the Phanatic — one of the highlights of my life …)
But the ever-resourceful Sarah Stravinska, of Nashville, Tennessee, suggests a way to keep the old name, the Redskins — simply make the mascot a potato.
Rod's a runner?
Avid runner Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge, says Jim Carruth's Monday story about his wife Helen's resemblance to Liza Minnelli reminded him of this look-alike:
"It was amazing a few years ago to see this guy who looked exactly like Rod Stewart — Desmond O'Connor, a great runner from New Orleans who used to win a lot of races. His fuel before the races was two beers!"
Keith sent me a photo of them enjoying one of the above-mentioned brews at the Crescent City Classic run, and Desmond's resemblance to Rod is indeed striking.
Special People Dept.
- Didier “Bobby” Hebert, of Lafayette, celebrates his 99th birthday Wednesday, Aug. 4. He was a Seabee in the South Pacific during World War II, and a founder and past owner of Tops Woodwork in Lafayette.
- Juanita Lindsly, of Ventress, celebrates her 90th birthday Wednesday, Aug. 4.
- Ann and Pete Danna, of Houma, formerly of Amite, celebrated their 70th anniversary June 16.
- Jay and Jack Carline, of Berwick, celebrated 60 years of marriage Friday, July 30.
Familiar words
Algie Petrere, of Central, came across this little story of Biblical interpretation:
"We were sitting in church a few weeks ago while the minister delivered a sermon based on the timeless story of the prodigal son.
"When he got to the point where the father sees his son returning and races out to meet him, the minister said, 'Throwing wide his arms, the father said …'
"At which point my younger son leaned over to me and whispered, 'YOU'RE GROUNDED!'"