Another tattoo story, this one from Joe Mistretta, of Donaldsonville:
"As a new Army recruit in the 1960s at Fort Gordon, Georgia, a group of fellow trainees and I decided that to have a pair of red lips tattooed on your buttocks was about the ultimate anti-social statement one could make.
"On pass one Saturday night, after way too many root beers at the 'Whisky-A-Go-Go,' I decided to do the deed.
"Sitting in the tattoo parlor awaiting my turn, I was surprised when my bunkmate, a very large person named Ron, came through the door, physically picked me up, accompanied me on the bus ride back to the barracks, and tucked me in bed.
"Fast forward 10 years; I am being examined for hemorrhoids by my doctor — who happens to be my father-in-law — and I’m thinking I never thanked Ron for rescuing me."
Going Dutch
Cathy Brouillette adds to our Dutch tales:
"Many years ago my son, Chad, was assigned to bring food from Holland for his high school geography class.
"He poured through my multitude of south Louisiana cook books, and proudly showed me what he found: 'Dutch Oven Spaghetti!'
"Fortunately, my sister-in-law had lived overseas, and gifted me with a wooden cookie mold, accompanied by the recipe for Dutch cookies. The cookie mold had hung on my kitchen wall for years, and the recipe was stored nearby.
"After learning that a Dutch oven was just a large heavy-duty cooking pot with a lid, he opted for the cookies. I think he got a better grade."
What language barrier?
Susie Munoz says, "I want to share a story about the time my husband and I visited my brother, who was stationed at Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany.
"We arrived in the morning, and by afternoon we were out exploring. We stopped at a McDonald’s on base to get a bite to eat.
"My husband looked at the menu, which was in German and English, and proceeded to butcher the German language while ordering a burger and fries.
"When he was done, the young lady taking our order asked, 'Is that for here or to go?'
"We got a good chuckle out of that one."
Childspeak revisited
Mariano Hinojosa tells of the time his wife Bertha was reading "The Chick and the Duckling" by Mirra Ginsburg to her young students at La Belle Aire Elementary:
"It was an opportune time to teach the names of farm animals.
"She told them a baby goose was called a 'gosling,' and a baby duck was a 'duckling.'
"Just then one of the youngsters said, 'So, a baby hen must be a 'chickling.'"
Kid stuff
Retired teacher Karen Pressley tells of two of her favorite moments at Runnels preschool, in Baton Rouge:
"One of my students, Ian Trahan, was busy in the block center, building and singing Christmas carols. His favorite was 'Feliz Navidad,' which he sang as 'Police la de da.'
"Weeks earlier I overheard Ian having a heated argument with one of his classmates about a student who was out sick. He insisted that his friend was home with 'germonia,' not 'ammonia'!"
Special People Dept.
Rose Guarino, of Metairie/Norco, celebrates her 93rd birthday Wednesday, August 17. A New Orleans native and graduate of Eleanor McMain High, she is retired from AT&T.
Leave 'em in stitches
Glenn "Doctor of Music" Balentine, of Prairieville, says, "Several of my friends have undergone medical procedures recently.
"While trying to cheer up my friend Joseph, I suggested he request a 'singing sonogram.'
"I imagine a doctor and some techs bursting into his room with good news to 'Sound of Music.'
"Or he might request a gospel tune such as 'That Old Rugged Joseph' or 'Amazing Blood Pressure!'"
(Or the Bob Dylan classic, "Like a Rolling Kidney Stone.")