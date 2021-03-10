Joyce continues our discussion of red beans and rice:
"My granddaughter spent a year or so in central Oklahoma.
"I encouraged her to get to know some people by attending a church supper at a small Catholic church nearby, and bringing some red beans and rice.
"We got on our cellphones and carried on a conversation while I made red beans here at home, complete with images. Ditto with the rice.
"Afterward I asked her how it went. She said a few of them took a spoonful of beans, but none seemed to know what to do with the rice, except maybe the pastor, who had spent some time in south Louisiana."
Bean dogs?
While we're on the subject of beans:
Mary Kay Cowen, of Marrero, says, "One Mardi Gras day many years ago, I was helping my husband with a catering gig for a group of out-of-towners.
"We served red beans and rice along with hamburgers, hot dogs, and several other hot dishes.
"The out-of-towners would get a hot dog and put the red beans on them, thinking it was our version of chili.
"We tried to explain, but they just could not understand, and really seemed to like the red beans on the hot dogs."
Which reminds me
Son-in-law Boyce Smith, an accomplished jambalaya cook, says when he and my daughter Tammy moved to Long Beach, Mississippi, he was asked to prepare a pot of jambalaya for a fundraiser featuring a variety of dishes.
He found that many of the folks who attended the event were evidently not from this part of the world.
When they saw his sign "Chicken and sausage jambalaya," they would request "Just chicken" or "Just sausage."
And one guy looked in the pot and asked, "Can I get it without the rice?"
Caesar rules!
Glenn "Et tu, Brutus" Balentine tells of another “grand opening” of a locked car:
"It was in Port Allen while I was dressed as Julius Caesar accompanied by Cleopatras (probably Halloween, maybe)?
"A distraught young lass bemoaned that she had locked her keys in her car.
"A local called the police for help. A unit pulled up, and the officers said we could try using their 'slim Jim' tool. They said they were prohibited from using it.
"Three other guys attempted, with no luck. When it was my turn, I traded the slim Jim for my sword, slid it in the door, and voila! the door opened."
Define "guest"
Charlie Anderson says, "Once, when a flight I was on was grounded in Detroit, the airline put us up in the snazzy Renaissance Plaza Hotel.
"While I was at the front desk a man asked to cash a personal check. The clerk asked, 'Sir, are you a guest at the hotel?'
"He replied, 'Hell no; I’m paying $300 a night to stay here.'”
Special People Dept.
- Bertha Hite, of Holly Court Assisted Living, Baton Rouge, celebrates her 93rd birthday Thursday, March 11.
- Grover and Sue Rodriguez, of Baton Rouge, celebrate 60 years of marriage Thursday, March 11.
Locks and laughter
Our locked-car series resulted in two stories that made me laugh out loud and scare the cat:
1. Thom Lieb, of Covington, says, "In the 1970s I ran an automotive technical training center in Kenner for an automobile importer.
"One day, coming back from lunch, my secretary said she had accidentally locked her keys in her car.
"Immediately a young automobile technician jumped up, found a coat hanger, and within minutes had her car unlocked.
"She smiled and said thank you. He smiled, handed her the coat hanger and said, 'Keep this coat hanger in your glove compartment in case this ever happens again.'"
2. The above item sounds like an Aggie joke, and this one really sounds like one:
"Just Paul" says, "A close friend and proud Texas A&M graduate called me recently to bring him a coat hangar after he locked his keys in his car.
"He was almost having a panic attack, because it was about to start raining and he had left all of his car's windows open."