There have been many stories about the virtually unlimited powers of Huey Long when he was Louisiana's governor.
Here's one Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, heard from his grandparents:
"They arrived at the Port Allen-Baton Rouge ferry landing a minute late, to see the boat departing for the other side of the river.
"A car pulled up beside them with a familiar occupant.
"As the ferry approached the middle of the river, Huey Long exited the vehicle in his white linen suit and waved his white hat at the boat.
"The ferry then executed a perfect U-turn and returned to the landing, where my grandparents were allowed to board with The Kingfish to cross the Big Muddy."
For extra credit?
Steve Baumgartner, of Mandeville, tells this speed trap tale:
"About 20 years ago, a relative from North Dakota was down visiting. He and his wife wanted to see Grand Isle. When he returned to my home he told us he had received a speeding ticket in Golden Meadow.
"He said after the officer looked at his driver's license and license plate, he made this comment as he was writing the ticket: 'I got me a Yankee here!'”
Physical unfitness
Glenn Balentine, of Prairieville, says, "My friend Bill and I were watching LSU vs. Vandy baseball, and were dismayed when our outfielder dislocated his shoulder after leaping and diving for a fly ball.
"Bill said he hoped he was OK.
"I said, 'At our age that could happen just reaching for the remote!'"
About arpents
Mention of land measured in arpents in Cajun country led to quite a lively discussion, with readers saying the dictionary definition of an arpent as 5/6 of an acre doesn't really explain it:
Leon Toups, of Metairie, says, "An acre is 208.71 feet wide, whereas an arpent is 191.83 feet. The arpent came to Louisiana from land grants from the French. You find arpents used mainly on lands fronting on navigable streams because, in the days of these land grants, rivers or bayous were the main sources of transportation before we had roads.
"This is why most, if not all, plantations are located on navigable streams."
Tom Madere, of LaPlace, adds, "Arpent land divisions are long narrow parcels of land called 'ribbon farms.' Most plantations along the Mississippi River were laid out in arpents.
"In St. John Parish, we have a canal known as 'the 80 Arpent Canal,' running parallel to and approximately 80 arpents from the river. It usually defines the end of a section of land farthest from the river.
"I own a section of land that on the original map is measured in 'chains,' not feet; but that is a story for a different day."
Special People Dept.
Wearable request
Paul (aka "The Kid") says, "I saw this great quote on a T-shirt: 'When this virus is over, I still want some of you to stay away from me.'"