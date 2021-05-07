Dear Smiley: Articles about "mushy peas" made me think of my sister Jeanne, oldest of nine children.
We all looked up to her, and she taught us many valuable lessons.
One thing we all hated was when Mom had peas on the menu.
We were expected to sit at the table until everyone was finished eating. Jeanne would take her fork and spear one pea at a time until they were all gone.
We learned many valuable lessons from Jeanne. But the most important one was PATIENCE!
DONALD LANDAICHE
Donaldsonvile
Shooting gallery
Dear Smiley: When I was in basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, we had to line up for our injections.
The airmen all had looks of despair and worry while waiting.
Depending on where you were going to be stationed later, the medics would set up the pneumatic syringe accordingly.
The stateside airmen would get a couple of shots. I was heading to England, so I received a couple more.
But those poor guys heading to Vietnam received the most. Some passed out; some jumped and their arms were cut. I felt for those guys.
BARRY DUFOUR
Carencro
Home cooking
Dear Smiley: All the talk of burgers brings back this memory.
My mother, my sister, and I were traveling around Europe via Eurorail for a couple of months in 1977.
After arriving in Interlaken, Switzerland, we were walking around the beautiful city enjoying the sights when we smelled burgers being grilled.
We followed our noses until we found a small restaurant owned by an American, cooking hamburgers. It was filled with Americans eating real American burgers.
It was delightful, and one of the highlights of our trip.
SHARON PENNING
River Ridge
Divine language
Dear Smiley: I still attend the traditional Latin Mass.
I have an "interference hearing problem," which means if there are two sources of sound at the same time I cannot understand either one of them.
So, when the priest gives his sermon in English, I cannot understand him, because there is always a baby crying and competing with him.
But when he returns to the altar and says the Mass in Latin, I follow in my missal, which has Latin on the left page and French on the right.
So although I am not an ancient Roman, when I go to Mass I understand all of the Latin, but none of the English!
P.J. BOURGEOIS
Opelousas
For the commuter
Dear Smiley: When I lived on the lakefront in New Orleans in the ’70s, I rode the Express 80 bus down Canal Boulevard and Canal Street to get to work in the CBD.
I read the Picayune on the ride, and tried to fold it lengthwise, then turn the pages in a certain pattern that would not make my arms stretch in front of the seat next to me or into the aisle.
I never mastered that pattern.
This new paper size would have made all that intricate folding and unfolding unnecessary.
MIKE BOUDREAUX
Bush
Better brains
Dear Smiley: With The Advocate's new format, I was mildly annoyed at four pages of comics instead of two.
Then I remembered what I had just read in Sanjay Gupta's guide to brain health: Do something different every day.
So thanks for helping keep my brain healthy …
CRAIG SHERMAN
New Orleans
Keeping it clean
Dear Smiley: During my late wife's final two years or so, which she spent in bed, she didn't want to watch any TV except the old movies: Gunsmoke, Wagon Train, Perry Mason, Andy Griffith, Bonanza, Big Valley, Little House On The Prairie and others — with no profanity.
You know, good guys with good examples, including language.
GARY E. PENTON
Pineville
On the clock
Dear Smiley: In 1997, the world chess champion, the Russian Garry Kasparov, said this about his "man vs. machine" chess contest against IBM’s Deep Blue computer (the first computer system to defeat a reigning world champion in a match under standard chess tournament time controls):
"Deep Blue was only intelligent the way your programmed alarm clock is intelligent. Not that losing to a $10 million alarm clock made me feel any better."
TERRY GRUNDMANN
Kenner