After Warren Perrin listed Louisiana's nine parishes named for saints, readers called attention to the one "saint" parish not named for a Catholic saint — St. Tammany.
After the area had been claimed by the French, British, Spanish and, briefly, Anglo-American insurgents proclaiming the West Florida Republic, in 1810, President James Madison claimed West Florida as part of Louisiana and sent William C.C. Claiborne to set the boundaries.
After he created the parish, Claiborne named it after Tamanend, a Native American and chief of a clan of the Delawares.
Tamanend, who died in 1698 (or possibly 1701), was famed in his time for making peace with William Penn and "generally renowned for his goodness."
While he was not a Roman Catholic, and not even a Christian according to his biographical profile, the chief was "popularly revered as an American patron saint in the post-Revolutionary period, long after his death."
Pillow talk
Leslie Tassin says this about our mention of the trash talking that goes with every LSU-Ole Miss football game:
"While a student at LSU in 1965, I purchased a pillow with a picture of Mike the Tiger and the words 'Ole Miss Can Kiss What Sits on This.'
"I paid $2.99 for it at a Pak-a-Sak store in Tiger Town. I would wear it to every Ole Miss game in Baton Rouge, and was offered as much as $400 for it.
"After 53 years of having much fun with it, it is now on loan to TJ Ribs on Acadian, next to Billy Cannon's Heisman trophy. It is too fragile to take out in public anymore."
Tongue search
After a New Orleans-area reader asked about luncheon tongue availability, other readers jumped right on it.
Rolanda Mayer's research found beef tongue at two Mexican restaurants on Magazine Street, Araña and Taqueria Corona, and Stein's Market & Deli, also on Magazine.
Pork tongue is available at, not surprisingly, Cochon Butcher on Tchoupitoulas.
But it appears that the jellied luncheon tongue being sought might have only one source in the area:
Trumpet player John "Kid Simmons" Simmons tells us, "After years of trying to find it after they stopped making it in New Orleans, the only place you can get lunch tongue is Jeanfreau's Super Market, 2324 Paris Road, in Chalmette. They make it in-house, and it is worth the trip."
Nathalie P. Frederick, former resident of Chalmette, says Jeanfreau’s does indeed sell lunch tongue, although 'not something I would eat.'"
Use your head
John Torbert joins our discussion of unusual foods with this one:
"Am I the only one who knows chicken brains is a delicacy?
"When my grandmother made chicken pie, she always put in the head. She taught me how to break in the skull and eat the brain.
"Try it. It's delightful."
(Uh … would you mind terribly if I just took your word for it, John?)
Special People Dept.
- Haydee Blanco, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 100th birthday Thursday, Sept. 27. A native of Nicaragua, she has been an American citizen for 15 years. She will be honored at a party at 6 p.m. Saturday at Holiday Inn South.
- Mable Ruth Moses, of Ollie Steele Burden Manor in Baton Rouge, formerly of McComb, Mississippi, celebrates her 97th birthday Thursday, Sept. 27.
- Sue Bishop Cantey celebrates her 96th birthday Thursday, Sept. 27. She is a resident at Williamsburg Senior Living Community in Baton Rouge.
- Eleanor Hopkins, of Branch, celebrates her 91st birthday with family in Erwinville Thursday, Sept. 27.
- Evelyn and Eugene Crockett, of Lafayette, celebrate their 65th anniversary Thursday, Sept. 27.
Sweating college
Our seminar on past dress codes of school led Buddy Mazzeno, of Metairie, to share what he had to wear when he entered Loyola University in New Orleans in 1938.
“On the first day of class, we had to wear a long-sleeve shirt with a tie. On Oct. 1, we added either a long-sleeve sweater or a sport coat until the end of the year.
"Incidentally, tuition was $225 for the entire school year."