Here's a recollection I found sad, given all that's happened to our society since those days:
Wayne Smith, of Covington, says, "Before 9/11 and certainly Jan. 6, security around the U.S. Capitol, while present, was far less stringent than it is today.
"When I was a federal senior manager, I often came to D.C. from Baltimore and walked from Union Station across the Capitol grounds on my way to the Humphrey building.
"One nice spring Friday afternoon I was headed back to the train station, walking by the Russell Senate Office Building.
"Parked by the sidewalk was a black Cadillac limo and two big black SUVs, and one Capitol policeman standing there.
"I asked him what was going on. 'Aw, it’s just Quayle getting a haircut,' he said. (Dan Quayle was vice president in George H.W. Bush’s administration.)
"I kept walking."
Tunnel vision
Reading Robin Miller's excellent Wednesday Advocate story on the tunnel under Baton Rouge's Lafayette Street between the Hilton and Hotel Indigo, I was reminded of my trip inside it before it was sealed off.
As an LSU student, I had a job at the wholesale meat firm, Swift & Co. One of my duties was delivering boxes of meat to stores and restaurants.
When I had a delivery for the Hilton, then the Capitol House, I was given directions by our shipping clerk.
I drove the company van to Convention Street next to the King Hotel (now Hotel Indigo), went into the back of the hotel and down in the tunnel, with boxes of meat on a hand truck.
I wheeled my order through the tunnel, which I recall as clammy and a bit scary, and up to the Capitol House kitchen. Then I went back the way I came, after completing the oddest delivery I ever made.
Breakfast and a show
"Stories about Bosco reminded me of my favorite chocolate supplement, Ovaltine," says Joe Perrault.
"Growing up in New Orleans in the late 1950s, my favorite Saturday morning breakfast was a hot mug of Ovaltine and hot buttered French bread, watching the Lone Ranger, Range Rider, and Roy Rogers on our black-and-white TV.
"The end of the French bread was the best. We called it 'the baker's nose.'"
Inquiring Minds Dept.
Here's a request from "The Shushu:"
"Would you please ask your contributors to submit their memories of the auto drag strip that was in LaPlace?
"I know some basic info, but would love to read personal stories from those who worked or attended races there."
Special People Dept.
— Dorothy Lively, of Baton Rouge, celebrated her 103rd birthday Oct. 17.
— Buck Grantham, of Denham Springs, celebrated his 94th birthday Oct. 15.
— Beverly Gambino, of Whitney Place Condominiums, Metairie, celebrated her 94th birthday Oct. 6. She and her late husband owned a doll manufacturing company in New Orleans for many years.
— Hazel and Huey "Chuck" Simms, of Plaquemine, celebrated 62 years of marriage Oct. 30. They first met in a nightclub where Chuck was playing music. "The beat goes on," he says.
Busted!
Michael Shook says, "Reading Terry Palmer’s adventure sneaking out of the house (in the Wednesday column) reminded me of my own adventure.
"About 2 a.m. one morning back in 1958, I slipped out to my car parked out front, put it in neutral, reached in the window to steer it, and pushed it about four houses down.
"I figured this was far enough, and opened the door to climb in — but the car kept rolling. That is when I realized my dad was pushing it.
"He walked up to me, took the keys and backed the car to where it belonged. He walked into the house and never said a word. It was the worst punishment I had ever experienced."