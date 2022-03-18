Dear Smiley: In 1976, I had just started my first teaching job in Thibodaux and we needed a second car. My dad, “Honest Bob,” a car salesman whose motto was, “If you can’t trust your car salesman, who can you trust?” sold me a clunker.
One morning I was in the line to drop my children off at Nicholls State kindergarten. The engine began racing and black soot poured out the exhaust pipe. Mothers and children were running away, screaming.
Then there was an explosion under the car. Someone later speculated that fuel had leaked into my exhaust line.
I hustled my kids inside and hitchhiked to work. Later I sold the car for scrap for $300 and bought a bicycle. Better gas mileage.
EDDIE COLE
Blairsville, Georgia
The impostors
Dear Smiley: I recently told you how I didn’t get to meet Jimmy Carter; however, I did get to meet first lady Rosalynn Carter at a reception hosted by Congresswoman Lindy Boggs at her New Orleans apartment.
After the event, Charlie Melançon (later to become a state representative and congressman) and I departed in my new big black vehicle.
All the streets along the French Quarter and Canal Street were blocked by State Police, city police and the U.S. Secret Service. We somehow fell in line with all the big black vehicles in her motorcade.
On a common frequency to all law enforcement at the time, we heard, “Anyone know who is in the vehicle that just slid in the escort?” To which an agent responded, “He must be one of us; he has lights and a siren."
Of course, Charlie was manipulating both as I was trying to maintain the pace of the procession. At some point we veered off and went to what had become our headquarters — The Old Absinthe House!
TONY FALTERMAN
Napoleonville
Special deliverer
Dear Smiley: Occasionally we get lessons on how to treat others and how important the small things are, and they come from unexpected people.
My latest lesson came from the best Advocate delivery man I have had in the decades I have received the paper. He will remain nameless, since I didn’t get his permission to write.
Included in my paper was a note that says, “I would like to say thank you as it has been my pleasure to serve as your carrier. I have resigned my position and I didn’t want to leave without saying thank you and a proper goodbye.”
I don’t know where he is going, but someone is getting a quality individual as an employee.
BO BIENVENU
Prairieville
Cruel fate
Dear Smiley: I agree wholeheartedly with those who say sticky traps are the absolute worst method for trapping rodents.
A few decades ago, I was eating breakfast in my apartment when I saw a small mouse scurry across the kitchen floor.
I stopped at a hardware store that day and decided on a sticky trap.
I put it behind my stove where my big dog Alfie couldn't get to it. About a week letter, I was awakened by Alfie pacing and whining.
I heard a high-pitched "Eep-eep-eep" noise, and Alfie led me to the kitchen. I peered behind the stove, and was horrified to see four tiny mice, not even as big as my thumb, screeching as they tried to free their little feet from the glue.
My inelegant solution was to get dressed and take my dog, as much of a nervous wreck as I was, to my family's house for a day and night.
When I opened my front door I heard an even higher-pitched "eeping" noise.
I got a broom and several grocery bags, swept the whole trap into a bag, put that bag into another bag, and repeated the procedure until I used up all the bags.
Then I took the whole mess to my outside garbage can and dropped it in.
I apologized to the four little critters to whom I had given such an awful death.
After about 40 years, I still feel traumatized just by recounting this terrible tale…
KATIE NACHOD
New Orleans