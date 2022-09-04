Our seminar on car horns drew this contribution from Lee Robert, of River Ridge:
"Apparently Bo Bienvenu's Tuesday experience with car horns in Rio is universal.
"When I was living in Turkey, they also used their horns to indicate who had the right-of-way — 'he who honked first' was their rule of law.
"Sitting on my patio in an apartment building in Izmir, surrounded by similar structures all around, I heard one honk and a similar one seconds later.
"As it was a blind four-way intersection, neither driver could see the other. The result was a collision of the two cars seconds later, as each assumed they had the right of way.
"The practice in Izmir was to park on the sidewalks and walk in the streets! As a luck would have it, my car was parked on the nearby sidewalk. After hearing the first crash, I hear yet another.
"One car had pushed the other into my car, parked on the sidewalk."
Find that button
After our Thursday horror story about push-button transmissions, we got this note from "Nathan from Galvez" with a similar tale:
"I had a '60ish Dodge with the push-button transmission. I didn't have any buttons poking out of the dash. I had to use a screwdriver, comb, etc., to engage the transmission.
"Don't even talk about driving at night without an interior light."
Gooey but great
Shooter Mullins nominates a special sandwich for our list of great food between bread:
"Here's one I have not seen mentioned — peanut butter and banana.
"More than 75 years ago they were sold for less than a dime each by Miss Lucille from her little stand across from the playground at the Houma Elementary School.
"She was there when I started school, and still there when I moved up. She made a lot of them. It may have been the only item on her menu."
(I'm a sandwich gourmet, and I approve this message.)
Got beer?
I didn't realize they were hard to find, but evidently a number of folks are seeking 10-ounce beers.
Chip Cahill offers this explanation:
"The 10-ounce beers are popular at fairs, festivals, concerts, and various social fundraising events, and are usually not available to the general public.
"You could probably go to an independent wine shop and order some 10-ounce cans."
And Reggie Howell says, "I know the Audubon Market in St. Francisville has the 10-ounce beer in stock, and I believe they even carry the 8-ounce.
"Perfect size for a quick quaff in these hot summer days."
(But it's fall now. Haven't you noticed the crisp autumn air, changing color of the leaves, and all the Halloween stuff in stores?)
Ode to suds
Special People Dept.
- Sandy and Elliott Raisen, of Metairie, celebrated their 72nd anniversary Aug. 17.
- Orleans and Linda Jambon, of Old Metairie, celebrate their 52nd anniversary Monday, Sept. 5. They were married in San Francisco, where Linda was a medical secretary and Orleans an infantry officer awaiting orders for a second combat tour of Vietnam. They recall that "in the city by the bay the cost of living was reasonable and the Age of Aquarius was dawning."
Thought for the Day
From Paul C. (aka "The Kid): "Be a flamingo in a flock of pigeons."