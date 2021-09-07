Continuing our cheerleading stories, here's one from Bill Bankhead, of Baton Rouge:
"l have been reading about school yells and the French language, so I had to write about this one.
"Back in 1958, LSU’s national championship football year, I was an LSU cheerleader.
"Another member of the squad, Jeff Plauche, one of your former fellow Istrouma High cheerleaders, wrote the following yell, and we used it for the first time that season: 'Hot boudin, cold coush-coush; come on Tigers, push, push, push!'
"I do not get to many games anymore, so I do not know if the yell is still used. However, just last year, I bought a T-shirt from a shop in Tigerland with the yell on it. Somebody remembers."
What language?
Speaking of cheers, Michael J. DeFelice says, "While attending an LSU game as a student in the 1960s, a nearby group started chanting the letters 'D-O (pause) I-T!' as LSU's offense neared the opponent's goal line.
"Even with the crowd noise, I heard someone's date ask, 'Doit? (her pronunciation was doi-it); what's a doit?'"
Which reminds me
Speaking of clueless dates at games, I once took a young lady to her first football game of any kind, a night contest in Tiger Stadium.
Her co-workers had advised her on game-night etiquette, so she let me know I was to spring for a corsage. She bought a velvet suit for the occasion (this was back in the days of dressing up for LSU games).
She seemed to enjoy the game, although I had to explain a few things to her.
When halftime arrived and the two teams trotted off the field, she stood up, put her program in her purse, and told me, "That was fun! Let's go get a drink!"
I still recall the shocked and disappointed look on her face when I explained that there was another half to go. …
He doesn't cometh
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, tells of this nostalgia attack:
"After being transported back to the '50s by Hurricane Ida with no A/C and a transistor radio, I thought of the ice man, whose job became obsolete so many years ago.
"What a welcome sight he would have been coming down my street in his wagon! My neighbors and I would have been glad to make him a rich man."
Hanging around
Speaking of storm-induced nostalgia, Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says, "As I ride around the area, I have become accustomed to seeing what I hadn’t seen since I was a young boy.
"Without electric power, people are washing their clothes by hand, and hanging the washings on all sorts of home-fabricated clotheslines!
"A sudden taste of the 'good old days,' when every household had a wringer washing machine and a long clothesline."
Tony, I rather doubt the folks who had to use those wringer washing machines and hang those wet clothes on those long lines think of that period as the "good old days."
Copper Cajun
"Grady in Destin" says, "Back in the mid-'60s, I met a friend who was truly a Cajun boy. We went squirrel hunting just south of the LSU campus. He and his wife lived there, and we became friends.
"He had red hair, and his Cajun nickname was 'Coppa San' or 'Copper Cent.'
"If he reads your column, he may reply. Many good times then. …"
Special People Dept.
Isby and Julaine Schexnayder, of New Iberia, celebrate their 59th anniversary Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Verbal hiccups
Paul (aka "The Kid") has evidently been hearing a great many young folks being interviewed on TV news and sports shows:
"I would like to see if maybe they could, like, take 'like' out of the dictionary. Doesn't have to be permanent; just for this generation."
Maybe they could also omit "You know. …"
Don't be late!
Algie Petrere, of Central, came across this story of inspired motivation:
"A company owner was asked, 'How do you motivate your employees to be so punctual?'
"He smiled and replied, 'It's simple. I have 30 employees and 29 free parking spaces. One is paid parking.'
"Now that's ingenuity!"