I know, fruitcake season is long gone, supplanted by king cake season and Girl Scout cookie season, to be followed by Valentine's Day chocolates season and Easter candy season.
But some fruitcake stories are just too good to pass up:
Kirk Guidry, of Baton Rouge, says, "In 1999, my wife and I were both school principals. As is the tradition, our adoring students gave us presents for Christmas in hopes of gaining special favors.
"That year one of us received a wrapped and boxed fruitcake. Since we don’t like fruitcake, we decided it would make a great gag gift.
"That year, we began wrapping it and giving it to one of our kids, with the understanding that it was to be re-gifted each year.
"The tradition continued, including the grandkids, until 2010, when our son’s dog tore the package and ate half.
"Undaunted, the remainder was placed into a plastic bag and the tradition continued.
"In 2015, the original fruitcake had to be retired. But no fear, my wife found another, and we continue to share the cake and the love with our family."
And Keith Hoscasitas recalls the time Johnny Carson "showed a video of a large fruitcake on a railroad track. When a locomotive hit it, the train got thrown off the tracks!"
TV or not TV
In an example of life imitating comics, Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, gives us this cautionary tale about gambling:
"The Wednesday 'Mother Goose and Grimm' comic strip was about losing a rental vehicle gambling in Reno, Nevada.
"It reminded me of a hunting trip I went on with the late Joe DuPont and his brother, former District Court Judge William Dupont.
"We borrowed a motor home from Jackie Jackson and drove to New Mexico to hunt elk. We were accompanied by the late 'Bucket' Scott, who did not hunt, but decided to drive to Las Vegas and participate in a little gambling.
"When Bucket picked us up at the designated time, I noticed the motor home lacked a TV set that had been a source of entertainment on the long drive.
"When I inquired about the TV, Bucket said, 'I had to pawn it to buy gas.'
"A circuitous return route ensued, with the necessity of having to get the TV out of pawn!"
Nickel memories
Henry Bradsher, of Baton Rouge, comments on a column item:
"The Pepsi jingle Ferd Guttierrez remembers from the 1940s was indeed memorable, and I can sing its tune now.
"And his memory of how much a nickel could buy then — '12 full ounces' — is meaningful in inflation terms.
"A quick check with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that 5 cents in 1943 had the buying power of 77 cents today.
"And the cost of one 12-ounce can of Pepsi in a 12-can pack at Walmart is now $1.04, plus tax (no tax on a nickel back then).
"So he’s right about the nickel drink being a good deal, once upon a time."
Women in war
Anna Sanders, president of Louisiana Women Veterans, says, "I am looking to get in touch with women who served in the military during World War II, so we can honor them." The address is 14237 Shenandoah Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70817. The phone number is (225) 572-8314.
Award winner
Anonymous Mom says, "My sons took drum lessons at Werlein’s Music Store on Canal Street. The instructor awarded the 5-year-old a ribbon. I forget what he called it, but it was for keeping his bottom on the chair for a complete lesson."
NOT Pad Thai
"Another product warning to add to your list," says Edna Killian:
"My husband was given a small adhesive removal pad — the warning was 'External Use Only.'"
Good trick
Paul Major, of Livonia, wonders about a request he received after getting his first COVID vaccine injection:
"I was given various discharge instruction sheets. One of the items was to report to the CDC any serious adverse events resulting from the vaccine.
"Among those adverse events is 'Death.'
"I'm not quite sure how I would manage to do that."