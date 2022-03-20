Tales of waiting in line for a red traffic light to change to green brought this fantastic, hard-to-believe story from "Mike from Mandeville:"
"A traffic phenomenon happened while I was driving in Mandeville sometime last year.
"I was at a red light in the turning lane off U.S. 190 to get to the post office. I was about eight cars back, with little hope of making the turning arrow, knowing it has a short time limit.
"I always believe people at a red light, no matter how far back in line, could make it pass the light if everyone wouldn't be on cell phones, etc.
"I've been driving for decades and have never witnessed this small miracle. When the arrow came on, the entire car line moved as one! Same acceleration, same speed, no slowing down.
"I have never been more impressed than at that moment with the alertness of those drivers.
"I know this is not earth-shattering, but it was something to see! Probably will never see that again."
California dreaming
Diane T. Martin, of Morgan City, tells a story about a mistake that crops up ever so often down here:
"I was talking with a home security agent (located in Iowa) about a statement I had not received from the company.
"She asked if she had my correct address, so I asked her what she had.
"When she got to 'Morgan City,' she hesitated a second, then said, 'LA.' Because she had hesitated, I asked if she knew for what 'LA' stood. Again, hesitation, then, 'Los Angeles?'
"Did she truly think there is a 'city' in Los Angeles known as 'Morgan City?' Did she believe because Los Angeles is so well known the U.S. Postal Service no longer requires a state name behind it?
"I knew the kind of answers I would get, so I dropped it there."
History repeated
Linda H. Whitman, of Denham Springs, says, "With all that’s going on in Ukraine right now, I thought of 'We Were Merchants.'
"So I went to the library and checked it out. I read it years ago but wanted to read it again."
The book, by Hans Sternberg, tells the harrowing tale of the escape from Nazi Germany by Erich and Lea Sternberg and their three children. The Sternbergs went on to establish the iconic department store chain Goudchaux's, later adding Maison Blanche.
Sadly, similar stories of flights from evil are being told in Ukraine today. Hopefully they will have the happy ending of the Sternberg's saga.
Dusty unto Dustin
In the Friday column I mentioned friend and former Advocate co-worker Dusty Kling. His name came out "Dustin."
Thanks a lot for the "correction," spellcheck…
Cat trap blues
Our Saturday story of the trauma caused by sticky mouse traps brought this recollection from Jane Honeycutt:
"Years ago, I saw a mouse in my kitchen and placed a glue trap under the sink.
"Unfortunately, I didn’t catch the mouse, but my cat was prowling around in the cabinets and stepped in the trap.
"He bounded out and lurched around with the trap on his foot for quite a while before I was able to catch him and pry it off!"
Knowing something of cats and their disposition, I assume it was some time before he forgave you…
Sorry, Lois…
Harvey Pashibin, of Upper Lafayette, our unpaid "old TV shows" consultant, says this story dates from 1953, the second season of the "Superman" TV series:
“To promote and advertise the show, the actors playing Clark Kent/Superman, Perry White, and Jimmy Olsen were able to earn extra money by appearing in Kellogg's cereal commercials.
"Lois Lane was never approached for these — because sponsors worried that scenes of Clark Kent having breakfast with Lois Lane would be too suggestive, implying they had spent the night together."
Salesman of the Year
Shooter Mullins says, "Items about selling disabled vehicles brought a memory.
"Here in Baton Rouge, a friend sold an old car that was on fire at the time; sold it to one of the guys standing around watching it burn.
"Perhaps the ultimate used-car salesman?"