As might be expected, Carnival stories are rolling in.
Keith Horcasitas, our unpaid Yat reporter, offers a childhood memory from the Mid-City parade in New Orleans:
"At the parade when I was 7, I wandered off from my parents after a rolling doubloon and got lost while befriending some boys who were negotiating trades on their catches.
"After I wandered a bit, a policeman on a motorcycle saw this crying lad and assured me he would help me find my parents. He cleverly distracted me by carefully positioning me in front of him on his bike and promising to take me to get an ice cream cone.
"So I felt like I was a king as I rode in the parade on his motorcycle with a vanilla ice cream cone in my hand.
"When my mom saw me, I heard her call my name in the way that meant I was in trouble: 'Keith JOHN Horcasitas! Where have you been?'"
Here we will draw the curtain on the rest of the story — but you can probably imagine what followed. …
Carnival excesses
Ken Smith says Mardi Gras tales "remind me of visiting relatives in New Orleans. My cousins and I chased every parade we could, gathering and eating candy.
"I wound up being dosed with castor oil and orange juice. It was many a year before I could even smell an orange without my stomach heaving."
Canyon episode
Mike Staid, of Zachary, says, "All the recent 'small world' encounters reminded me of one I had years ago.
"My wife and I took my youngest son to Montana. While going through Yellowstone Park, we stopped at Yellowstone Falls to walk the long steep trail and look at the lower falls of the river.
"My son was out of sight ahead of us as we descended into the canyon.
"As I approached two young men who were going back up, I saw one look at the other and say, 'Did you see that? He had on a LSU hat.' My son never took it off.
"As we passed, I quietly said, 'Go Tigers' and got an immediate quiet response, 'Roll Tide.'
"Neither party looked back or broke stride. In a wild canyon of the Yellowstone, the rivalry quietly out-roared the river."
Mike, it's encouraging to know that nobody got thrown in the river. …
Grandmas in Alaska
Speaking of "small world" incidents, Dudley Lehew, of Marrero, tells this story, "My wife, Mary, and her granddaughter Cassidy Savoie, of Lafitte, were walking on a street in Skagway, Alaska, when someone behind them yelled 'Cassidy!'
"The caller turned out to be Cassidy's other grandmother, Brenda Meisel, of New Orleans, who had arrived in Skagway on a separate cruise line."
Sticker shock
J.R. Clary Jr., of Baton Rouge, says my bumper sticker stories "reminded me of a chuckle-inducing Zachary area bumper sticker I saw recently:
"HELP STAMP OUT AND ABOLISH REDUNDANCY."
Kirk who?
Kirk Briggs comments on my references to the movies "Chinatown" and "Cat Ballou" and young people who have never heard of them:
"Be advised that when introduced to a new acquaintance for the first time, I usually state my name as 'KIRK as in Douglas' and 'BRIGGS as in Stratton.'
"Like your experience, this results in blank stares from most of the younger-than-AARP crowd.
"I need to find modern cult figures with my name — so they can relate."
Double the pun
For a long time, Algie Petrere, of Central, has been enriching (more or less) this column with some truly awful puns.
It appears her daughter Melanie has inherited whatever gene makes Algie do that. Here's one from Melanie:
"If a cow doesn't produce milk, is it a milk dud or an udder failure?"